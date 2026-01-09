ISLAMIST CIVIL WAR ON RIGHT OVER REFORM'S LONDON MUSLIM WITH ISLAMIC TATTOO HIDDEN ON ARM

But did you notice how this completely mad story did not explain why she chose the Islamic symbol of a crescent moon to cover the original tattoo by her cheating husband?



Her public rollout got no better over on GB News and, in another PR disaster, Reform’s last London mayoral candidate – the brilliant Howard Cox of Fair Fuel UK – attacks her selection in an exclusive intervention.



In his Digest Dan reveals why Cunningnham’s unbelievable claim she has never heard of Taqiyya – the Muslim strategy designed to help a western takeover – should see her disqualified from this race.

Then analysis from Connor Tomlinson, the host of Tomlinson Talks on YouTube.



PLUS: Slippery Starmer moves to get Elon Musk’s X banned in a ludicrous moral outcry over Grok which has been stupidly embraced by some aspects of the right.



AND: A fresh crisis for Talk TV as its replacement presenter for axed Mike Graham admitted he is media training Reform UK’s new candidates.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle debuts a new face during a new TV appearance designed to overshadow the 44th birthday of Catherine, the Princess of Wales. We’ll have all the royal latest with Tom Sykes of The Royalist Substack.