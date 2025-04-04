EXCLUSIVE: Brexit Party founder has today reported Nigel Farage to the police

Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

Catherine Blaicklock – the founder of the Brexit Party – has today filed a police complaint against Nigel Farage.

Now, before any of my Reform UK-supporting subscribers (who I very much appreciate) suggest I should not be covering this story just a month out from critical local elections where Farage could make game changing gains, I’m sorry, I am an independent journalist, not a propagandist.

I was the first to predict Nigel – a former colleague for three years at GB News with whom I have absolutely no personal issues – would become the UK’s Prime Minister by 2029 right here on this Substack.

But the lawfare against Rupert Lowe, Reform’s top-performing MP, has changed the game somewhat on the right.

In my exclusive interview above I, of course, ask Catherine if this is just sour grapes given Reform has recovered in the polls since their post-Rupert slump and look set to change the game next month at the local elections, with a new Find Out Now poll today having Reform leading by a huge six per cent over Labour and eight per cent over the Tories.

“FARAGE MUST NEVER BE PM”

But Blaicklock agrees with Lowe that Farage must never be PM and presented an exhaustive list of documents to the police today, including copies of various emails and letters from 2019, and legal advice from her solicitors and barristers at the time advising about what she believes was done illegally.

Meanwhile today, Lowe has presented his own KC report into Reform UK’s investigation into him, which he has said proves Farage is not fit to be lead the UK.

He posted on X: An independent review conducted by a leading KC, qualified in the appropriate area of law, at Blackstone Chambers has raised serious concerns about the integrity, fairness, and independence of the investigation carried out by Reform UK into allegations against me. In 67 years, I have never seen such vile and unprofessional behaviour. Including, but not limited to, publicly shaming my staff without even giving them the opportunity to respond to the false and damaging allegations. Reform has proven itself not only unfit to govern, but unfit to sit in the House of Commons. To handle such a basic process in a hideously unprofessional and malicious manner is simply unacceptable. This report has been sent to the relevant Parliamentary authorities, and my own legal teams. I asked reasonable questions of Farage, after months of pushing behind the scenes. My punishment for bruising his ego? A concerted smear campaign to ruin my name and reputation. Nigel Farage must never be Prime Minister.

To say the right is divided over Reform UK is now a major understatement.

Unlike many commentators have either proven themselves to be shills or haters and wreckers, I will continue to cover this developing story from both sides with fairness and accuracy.