It’s 9.30pm on a quiet Friday night and three police cars filled with armed officers are careering up to the Gloucestershire farmhouse.

So urgent are they on this mission, they break through the gate to get inside.



Surely, given our cops are unable to respond to even violent burglaries and mugging, they are trying to stop a serious crime at the home of Great Yarmouth MP Rupert Lowe.



If only.

Inside, they seize the weapons of this 67-year-old man – revealed on Outspoken exclusively for the first time – with a blemish free criminal record. He’d offered to arrange a reasonable time to do so with cooperation. This was all so unnecessary.

Two hours later, with the violation complete, the cops drive into the night at 11.15pm.

This is the real world consequence of lawfare against those of us with views that resonate with the vast majority of the population like mass deportation.



But in this case, Rupert was facing this weaponisation of our police and justice system because of his own side.

He had been reported to the cops by the Chairman of his party Zia Yusuf for hurty words, just weeks after he was endorsed to lead the party by Elon Musk and days after he offered some mild criticism of the party leader Nigel Farage.



This week his two month nightmare came to an end. The CPS dropped the charges. There was no case to answer. But hundreds of hours of police time had been wasted.

GB NEWS BLACKOUT

Despite those within Reform asking him to go quietly, Rupert has decided this disgraceful case marks the real beginning of his political career.

But he’s going to face massive pushback from his own side.

After the breaking news was revealed GB News stopped covering the story in all of its shows, no doubt at the behest of the station’s conflicted star presenter Farage, who has already lambasted them publicly for covering the case at all.

Indeed, when Reform’s Chief Whip Lee Anderson entered the studio at 4pm for an interview with his BFF Martin Daubney there wasn’t one mention of the charges being dropped.

Matt Goodwin didn’t mention a word about it, either - no primetime host did. Instead, they continued to offer coverage of Reform's poll surge.



We need honesty in our right wing media ecosystem and pretending that Yusuf has not used the dastardly tactics of the woke left to try and silence and destroy his own best performing MP is intellectually dishonest and will not help Reform.



It’s particularly astonishing given the Conservative Party have used Rupert’s statement on its own official X account.

And Reform’s new fifth MP Sarah Pochin was asked about it by the British Bashing Corporation and dismissed it as “white noise”.



But it’s not white noise at all, given the way the so-called online right – led by Lowe – has led the policy discussion in this country on immigration, forcing a U-turn from Slippery Starmer and a changed policy position from the Conservatives and Reform UK on mass deportation.



Reform’s leadership have their position to deride Rupert as a man who should be forgotten and silenced by people like me.