ELON MUSK WARNS BRITISH CIVIL WAR NOW INEVITABLE AFTER AFGHAN ILLEGAL ARRESTED FOR MURDER

The man arrested for his murder is an Afghan illegal migrant who arrived here on a lorry but our suicidal authorities gave him leave to remain.

Those in power and influence are looking the other way: Not a word on Woke ITV News last night and not a single question to the Prime Minister today.

Even when the MSM do cover it, they refuse to talk about the real story and patriots have finally had enough.

Indeed, it’s once again Elon Musk and Tommy Robinson who have united to warn of an imminent civil war coming to Britain.

Dan will get into it all in his Digest and is then joined by the Superstar Panel: Father Calvin Robinson and, making his Outspoken debut, Preston Bates, contributor for Info Wars and Border Hawk News based in the UK.

PLUS: Dr Shola calls for the execution of Rupert Lowe and other white men as the left’s race war tactics increase by the day.

AND: We’ll be joined exclusively from hospital by Lady Colin Campbell, our very good friend who has suffered a near-death experience this week and now says the NHS are trying to kill her.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are booed at the baseball in the US, as the delusional Duke increasingly questions his life choices. We’ll get into it all with royal YouTube sensation P-Dina.