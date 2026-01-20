DONALD TRUMP SECRETLY HATES KEIR STARMER AS HE LAUNCHES WAR WITH UK PM & FRANCE'S MACRON

But Starmer should have been warned with Karoline Leavitt calling out the UK specifically over free speech, something Starmer has lied about multiple times in front of Trump.



Dan will reveal in his Digest that what this is really about is that Starmer has lost control of his party and is facing an imminent leadership challenge from Wes Streeting.



Also at Davos today was David Beckham, doing his best to deal with the fallout of his own son Brooklyn Beckham exploding Brand Beckham. Dan will reveal the truth about this story.



Then reaction from the Superstar Panel: Father Calvin Robinson – co-host of Fox and Father on YouTube – Lauren Lunn Farrow – host of Lauren The Insider on YouTube – and making his Outspoken debut Nate H – host of The State Of Politics on YouTube.



PLUS: Sly News axes the Press Preview in a desperate bid to stop the thrashing they’re taking every night from GB News.



AND: Prince Harry targets the females who have dominated Fleet Street for decades, including The Sun’s Editor Victoria Newton and The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English. We’ll reveal the Mail’s fightback in court today.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: The real reason Meghan Markle didn’t want Prince Harry to pursue his case against the Mail, as his relationship with Chelsy Davy is front and centre. We’ll have all the latest with our Royal Mastermind and Prince Harry’s biographer Angela Levin.