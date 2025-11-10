COLLAPSE OF MSM AS ITV BACKS SHARIA LAW VIA ADIL RAY & BBC IN CRISIS OVER TRUMP COVER UP

Woke ITV is now actively promoting the introduction to the UK of Sharia Law, a barbaric set of beliefs that should cause anyone in the West to shudder, via its Islamist Good Morning Britain presenter Adil Ray.



It’s a new low for the corrupted broadcaster - once the representatives of the British working class via shows like Coronation Street that is now advocating for the Islamist takeover of our once great nation, which it’s pretending isn’t happening.

But ITV’s days are over, with news it’s about to be subsumed into the leftist hands of the Concast, the liberal US media giant behind Sly News, which has today launched a bizarre attack on Christianity and Tommy Robinson.



Meanwhile, the meltdown at the British Bashing Corporation - which must be defunded at the earliest opportunity - has exploded into the open thanks, once again, to MSM woke slayer Donald Trump, but the elite class refuse to accept the destruction of the institution responsible for Jimmy Savile, Martin Bashir and Huw Edwards.



Dan argues why the BBC, Woke ITV and Sly News have finally been found out and it’s time for us all to switch off and embrace this alternative media revolution in his Digest.



Then the Superstar Panel weigh in: Chris Davies of True Conservative Media and Orla Minihane, Reform UK’s Epping Pink Lady.



PLUS: Joey Barton is found guilty of free speech crimes in the latest dystopian example that the UK is now a censorship state.

AND: A new low for Talk TV, as the self-proclaimed home of free speech starts to censor its viewers over the axing of its star presenter Mike Graham, as he speaks out for the first time. We’ll show you Mike’s message to his supporters filmed away from the Talk studios.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Miserable Prince Harry’s complete collapse is complete, as he parties with the Kardashians and his poppy-less disgraceful wife at Kris Jenner’s 70th while his nephew proves the British monarchy remains strong at the official Remembrance celebrations in the UK. We’ll team up with the Royal News Network for all the latest.

