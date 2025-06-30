Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

In the Sunday Times this weekend Nigel Farage issued what was meant to be an ominous warning to Britain’s Westminster establishment to get behind him or what comes next on the right of British politics will be far worse or – translation – genuinely conservative.

“I’m not in Andrew Tate’s camp, but I see why he’s doing well,” he said, clarifying he wants the support of young men “because if I don’t, you wait till what comes after me”.

He then added: “Those who try to demonise me could be in for a terrible shock once I’m gone. That’s why we say we believe that we are the last chance to restore confidence in the democratic system, to change things.”

But the first direct challenge on the right has come this morning and Farage will struggle to dismiss it as a Tommy Robinson-style extremist as he tends to do these days because the leader of this new party is Reform UK’s own former deputy leader.

Ben Habib has announced the launch of Advance UK following months of speculation he is planning to launch a new movement after he took over the former Integrity party.

The ex-Brexit Party MP and Chairman of the Great British PAC has described himself as the “leader-in-waiting” of the organisation – and I can reveal he’s even held talks with Elon Musk about UK politics, opening the door to funding from the X and Tesla mogul who has withdrawn support from Reform and Farage.

Advance is promising to save the country based on four fundamental principles:

National unite

Freedom of speech

The restoration of democracy

Equality before the law

Rupert Lowe will NOT become the party’s first MP, which could have supercharged its launch.

An Advance UK source told me: “Rupert is not interested in party politics right now. He wants to run cross party movements, so there will be obvious potential tie ups, but he is not joining at this stage.”

£100,000 PLEDGE MADE TO ADVANCE UK

Unlike Reform UK, Habib, who has pledged to pump £100,000 of his personal fortune into the project, is promising that Reform UK will be democratic from top to bottom, with membership open to anyone not currently part of another political party, including Tommy Robinson.

There will be a representative College, made up of elected members, which is tasked with making sure Habib and the leadership remains true to the party's founding principles. The board of directors from the College will oversee the Executive, including the party leader and treasurer. Habib has promised members will even have the right to remove board members with a majority vote.

In a video posted on the party’s new website and YouTube page this morning, Habib declared: "The United Kingdom is in deep, deep trouble. We face multiple existential threats: constitutionally, culturally, economically. We are on the precipice, if not already over it. No country can succeed other than through democracy. We used to be the mother of all democracies – we must be again.”

While Reform UK has launched insane witch hunts against members, candidates and, in the case of Lowe, even its own MPs, in part based on offence archaeology, Habib has pledged the party has an “absolute commitment to free speech” and will not police anyone for their views, including historic social media posts.

"We're not going to be throwing our members under a bus just because they said something silly on Twitter a few years ago," he said. "You're free to express yourself, without fear or favour. It is our policies and our mission that you endorse when you join us, not a rigid ideological checklist."

“WE’RE RELYING ON THE BEST OF BRITISH”

Habib dismissed the description of the party as “right-wing”, which he described as a “lazy political term”, and rejected claims the party could split Reform’s vote.

He has not yet officially registered the party with the Electoral Commission and will only do so if and when 30,000 patriots sign up for membership at the discounted annual rate of £10.

"When we apply for registration, we'll do so with the backing of the people and the funding we need to take action," he said. "If you care about democracy, free speech, equality before the law, and the future of this great country — we want you. We’re relying on the best of British. We're relying on you."