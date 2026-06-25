ANTI-WHITE ISLAMIST UK PLOT BY ANDY BURNHAM EXPOSED BY FARAGE AS RESTORE FIGHT OVER RUPERT LOWE

…as US independent journalist Nate Friedman shames the British MSM by exposing the horrific reality of Muslim extremism being taught in mosques up and down the country.



But the MSM, which is wanting a coronation of the Rat King of the North, is obsessed about the so-called star power of Burnham, after attacks from senior Tories about his looks.



Perhaps they should be a little bit more concerned about Trump’s verdict on Burnham, London’s failed Islamist mayor Sadiq Khan and the fact our great former empire is now on the verge of bankruptcy.



Nigel Farage is fighting back against Burnham’s anti-white plans, just as Restore Britain seems to lose the plot over Rupert Lowe’s American interviews.



After the Digest, today’s Superstar Panel: Restore Britain’s spokesperson for the safety of women and girls Orla Minihane and freedom journalist Will Coleshill, the founder and editor of GB Resistance.



PLUS: A new horror in the anti-white slaughtering of the 18-year-old Essex patriot Henry Nowak, as shocking new information reveals the police took EIGHT-MINUTES to reveal the dying lad had been stabbed. We’ve re-created the exact conversation between the police officers and will reveal it to you for the first time.



AND: Restore star Charlie Downes clashes with Femi Oluwole on LBC over claims Rupert Lowe's party wants to kidnap him.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Lady Colin Campbell is here to respond to new reports revealing Prince William’s fury that King Charles is bending over backwards to welcome Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back into the royal fold next month.