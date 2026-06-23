ANDY BURNHAM'S MASONIC COUP TO TAKE OVER UK EXPOSED AS KATIE HOPKINS WARNS DEMOCRACY NOW DEAD

…being granted access to secret government documents after being seen engaging in what has been described as an Illuminati masonic handshake with the Speaker as he was sworn in as the MP for Makerfield yesterday.



But Katie Hopkins is warning today that Burnham will soon discover the solution to Britain’s problems, in this context, is not at the ballot box.



The brutal shifting of power, which has seen Donald Trump dismiss Two Tier Keir and Rachel From Accounts switch sides, means even Kemi Badenoch is now feeling sorry for the outgoing PM.



But another member of our new political class is horrifying Britain, after the SNP’s thuggish new MP Lara Bird is accused of being illegally sworn in after crossing her fingers during the ceremony.



After Dan's Digest we have analysis from the Superstar Panel: Ex-Tory minister and UKIP leader Neil Hamilton and his glamorous wife, the author and broadcaster Christine Hamilton.



PLUS: Slippery Starmer and Lady Victoria unveil their secret son literally the moment the PM announces his departure from Downing Street in the biggest Two Tier hypocrisy yet.



AND: Nigel Farage’s TV car crash amidst new revelations of a Reform UK civil war, as he claims he would need protection to be a in a room with Rupert Lowe on GB News while battling with his pals Nick Ferrari on LBC and Julia Hartley Brewer on Talk TV. We’ll show you the most dramatic moments.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Is the King really being emotionally blackmailed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as his courtiers are claiming or is Prince William correct that he needs to toughen his stance on his exiled youngest son? We’ll have all the latest with our Royal Mastermind Angela Levin.



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