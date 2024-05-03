WORLD EXCLUSIVE Kevin Spacey finally gets his Right of Reply: “I’ve got nothing left to hide – you are my jury.”

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: OUR NEXT MEMBERS TOWN HALL WILL BE TAKING PLACE THIS BANK HOLIDAY MONDAY WITH THE IRREPRESSIBLE CHRISTINE AND NEIL HAMILTON

Over the next four days, you are going to see Kevin Spacey everywhere.

There is yet another concerted attempt by the mainstream media – this time Channel 4 – to cancel him.

I thought it might be helpful for me to provide you some background as to why this is so egregious.

As many of you will know, I was not particularly supportive of Kevin after he got cancelled.

As a gay man myself, I was challenged by the way he came out of the closet amid allegations from Anthony Rapp.

And to be honest, I didn’t really feel there was much of a mystery in general with Kevin. It seemed to be a very easy story to piece together: Poorly closeted actor had more than one secret to hide.

And so, like most people, I believed what I heard.

But after seven years, I think the case against Kevin requires a closer look. He’s the only person I can think of that has been cancelled in the court of public opinion yet successful in an actual court of law—multiple times I might add.

NOT GUILTY OF A SINGLE CRIME

Nobody else that has been cancelled has ever successfully defended themselves in a court of law. So, surely after being exonerated by a jury of his peers in both the US and the UK, Hollywood would retract their cancellation, right?

Well, if you think so, you would be wrong. But the question is: Why?

And for Mr Spacey another question must be: What? What exactly is one to do in his situation?

“Do the work,” the woke left will tell you.

But they’ll never actually tell you what the work is.

And that’s because the left has no interest in redemption for anyone—and clearly no interest in offering forgiveness for a man that has never been found guilty of a single crime.

I have a lot of empathy and compassion for what Kevin has gone through. I’m ashamed to say that I had to be cancelled myself in order to see things differently.

I hope that’s not what needs to happen to you to take another look.

HE IS AN INNOCENT MAN

My 90-minute interview with Kevin – which you can watch in full above – is a mix of the deeply devastating, rage inducing and, at times, completely surreal.

We go through each allegation that is being made by Channel 4 step by step to reveal just how unfair this process of cancellation by the MSM has become.

Where is the due process?



How can Channel 4 and its leftist production company Roast Beef work for two years to concoct a total hit piece and only give Kevin seven days to respond?

I am very proud of his decision to no longer be speechless – why should he be He is an innocent man.

HOUSE OF CARDS COMEBACK?

But if you think Kevin is an arrogant man, you’ll change your mind after watching out 90-minute discussion, where absolutely no topic was off limits.

He admits that he made mistakes – he’s mortified about his clumsy coming out statement, but he outlines why it happened: He was in the midst of an absolute crisis. I know what that feels like; you do not think straight.

Quite clearly hiding his sexuality for so many decades had a significant impact on Kevin’s life. But is he the monster or sexual predator the media have tried to make out? Absolutely not, as juries in the US and the UK swiftly concluded.

All Kevin wants to do is return to his great love of acting.

He’s an Oscar winner, one of the greatest of all time.

How dare weak and woke Hollywood executives try to deny the world access to such a talent?

We talk about acting – how he used it to avoid tackling some of the real issues in his own life.

But House of Cards fans – myself included, as it’s one of my all-time favourite shows – will be salivating at the prospect of the return of Frank Underwood, this time in the private sector.

HOLLYWOOD NEEDS TO STOP BEING GUTLESS

The story of Kevin Spacey is a very modern tale of the chilling nature of cancellation by the woke mob without any evidence or due process.

I know how that feels personally – and I vowed one of my missions in life will be to restore justice and stop witch hunts to destroy reputations that have taken decades to build up.

The Hollywood studios and streamers – Netflix in particular – need to stop being so gutless and return Kevin to the big and small screen.

IN MY WORLD EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW, WHICH YOU CAN WATCH ABOVE, KEVIN SPACEY ALSO REVEALS:

-That he was going to dramatically come out at the Emmy Awards, but he didn’t win

-How his brother tried to sell stories about him to The Sun following his cancellation

-That Buzzfeed media have lied about details of the story that brought him down, including the age of John Barrowman

-Why Netflix boss Ted Sarandos is refusing to release or sell a movie Kevin made for the entertainment giant about Gore Vidal

-That cancellation has left him close to bankrupt

-His regret at how he dealt with the Anthony Rapp allegations

