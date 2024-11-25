Get 30% off for 1 year

They’ll all tell you the petition doesn’t matter.

They’ll all tell you we’re delusional to dream of smashing the broken two party system.

They’ll all tell you Elon Musk doesn’t know what he’s talking about, Nigel Farage should be ignored and Tommy Robinson must remain incarcerated.

But, once again the deep state, Westminster establishment, snivel service blob and mainstream media, have no idea about this country.

Certainly not about the anger we feel at an illegitimate government that lied its way into power.

So they keep laughing and scoffing at us without realising that very soon they will be swept from power forever in a people’s revolution.

Trust me, the populist revolt has begun. This petition isn’t a petition. It’s so much more than that.

Our fury and disgust for being lied to. Our anger and frustration at the uniparty thinking it’s business as usual.

SNEERING AT US WILL BACKFIRE

So they can keep sneering for as long as they want but this time it will backfire.

And I mean they have – all the usual suspects who hate the British public.

Jess Phillips, who would rather pretend that pro-Islam extremists didn’t nearly boot her out of parliament because the real issue is always straight white men, dismissing the petition on LBC this morning.

Emily Thornberry, who hates the St George’s flag, scoffing with Lewis Goodall of the Fake News Agents about Jeremy Clarkson entering parliament.

The idiots at Woke ITV’s This Morning still thinking that Nigel Farage is a barometer for unpopularity during their dire interview with Slippery Starmer today, who ruled out an early election.

WE DON’T HAVE TO PUT UP WITH 5 MORE YEARS

Of course we don’t think the petition will lead to a general election immediately.

Although the irony isn't lost on me that it was actually Two Tier Keir who wanted to subvert the biggest democratic vote in Britain’s history to leave the European Union by holding a second so-called “people’s vote”.

But that doesn’t mean we have to put up with this absolute shower for five more years.

I have proudly signed the petition for the reasons outlined here by Suzanne Evans, who argues: "Because they lied about just about everything, absolutely I have signed this petition. This is an illegitimate Government."

As Daniel Hanan explained further…

I have signed. So many things for which Labour has no mandate.

Farm tax

Chagos surrender

Woke national curriculum

National Insurance hike

Drilling ban

Bigger civil service

Four-day week

There are naysayers, of course.

Edwina Currie responded…

I’m sorry Daniel. We’ve just had a general election.

We may not like the results

We may not like what the new government is doing

We’ll have to live with it for some time

But this petition is pathetic ..

I like Edwina, but it’s not pathetic Edwina when the most important man in the world other than Donald Trump is taking serious interest in the results.

MUSK SLAMS TYRANNICAL POLICE STATE

Elon Musk quite rightly pointed out: "The people of Britain have had enough of a tyrannical police state."

Oh yes, Elon, we have. We really have.

But we’ve also had enough of a crooked and corrupt MSM so thank God for X allowing independent journalists like me to speak the truth of what’s going on here without the fear of censorship.

That’s why Outspoken, since our daily launch in July, has broken news ignored by the MSM like the Southport Massacre cover up, the truth about Starmer’s big secret and the political prisoners unfairly locked up.

Of course, the legacy media is playing its usual games, but we’re waking up to that, right?

They don’t matter anymore and the petition gives me hope that we are finding the confidence to express ourselves in exciting new ways that completely leave them out of the conversation.

But can I please send a request to everyone who signed: Don’t let this be the end of your involvement in trying to save Britain, it must just be the beginning.

Because with this sort of people power we can take back control of our country in the swiftest peaceful revolution of all time.

