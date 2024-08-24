SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: OUTSPOKEN’S BIGGEST EVER SALE

The UK under authoritarian Two Tier Keir has been genuinely terrifying.

White working class English pensioners, who had never been in trouble with the law even once during hardworking and honest lives, sent to prison for sending inappropriate social media posts.

Like Julie Sweeney, the 53-year-old from Kidsgrove, a quiet grandmother of three from Cheshire who was the primary caregiver to her ill husband, who made one comment on Facebook that she instantly regretted and tried to delete, but now finds herself behind bars for 15 months, having been rushed at warped speed through the ‘no justice’ system.

All while paedophiles escape jail altogether and killers are released early to free up spaces for the social media criminals.

Not only is this dystopian, it has rightfully made the UK a laughingstock across the globe. “The Magna Carta is on fire,” declared American senator Ted Cruz.

Let’s be very clear what this is all about: Shutting me up and shutting you up.

Woke tyranny is designed to instil fear and make opponents think they are going mad.

But I’m here to assure you that you’re not, we’re not. As part of the silenced majority, we haven’t changed; the world around us has.

By attempting to define us as “far right”, “extremists” or, as one X account farcically called me this week, “fascist, they want to shut down any form of rational debate.

Indeed, with some folk being sent down for posting spicy memes about the illegal immigration crisis besetting this country, it feels like the government wants to criminalise rational debate.

It was in this surreal climate that this week I infuriated the hard left…