Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

Click here to find out now

This Outspoken Substack is now the exclusive home of my original journalism and columns. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, by contrast I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages. In these dark times of censorship and a crackdown on free speech, it also means you are supporting an independent media revolution, for which I will be forever grateful.

No part of Boris Johnson’s private life as a shadow minister, member of Cabinet or Prime Minister were ever off limits.

From the sublime to the tacky to the tawdry, the MSM luxuriated in embarrassing the Conservative politician, even though the public didn’t give a damn about with whom he was sleeping.

His flings with young blondes, number of children conceived, divorce from his wife and arguments with his new girlfriend were front page news, even though they had no bearing on his professional role and Boris pleaded multiple times for privacy, especially when it came to his children. Those requests always fell on deaf ears.

Once he was in Downing Street, the Boris witch hunters stepped up a gear, with Carrie Johnson’s every move scrutinised. A routine upgrade of the rundown flat, paid for by Tory donors, was considered a national scandal, with even the Daily Mail obsessing over what they dubbed WallpaperGate.

There’s no need to go over the details here, suffice to say Boris’s personal life was never considered off limits and Carrie was most definitely thought to be fair game by the Westminster media mob, determined to drive out a democratically elected politician.

The same approach has never been taken towards Keir Starmer, with the media agreeing to shroud his personal life in a cone of silence, despite the Westminster elites having been whispering about a series of salacious rumours for many years.

Here’s everything I can legally tell you that the MSM won’t…