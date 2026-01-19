WAR ON RIGHT AS RUPERT LOWE & REFORM’S LEE ANDERSON CLASH & UKIP LEADER IN STREET FIGHT

With even Labour being welcomed into the party tomorrow.



And the MSM isn’t reporting on what’s really going on, including a massive revolt amongst Reform UK’s furious grassroots and a growing determination to challenge Reform UK from the right by a combined Restore Britain led by Rupert Lowe and Advance UK led by Ben Habib, who has made a very public pitch.



There is a war on our streets as Britons get angrier over the Uniparty failure, as UKIP leader Nick Tenconi clashed dramatically with a leftie in Exeter.



Oh and the Andrew Rosindell defection story was broken by a 15-year-old citizen journalist on X and ignored all weekend by the MSM.



That teenage independent media star Charlie Simpson joins us today, alongside the Superstar Panel of Christine and Neil Hamilton.



PLUS: The BBC’s Geeta Guru Murthy literally hisses at the mention of Jesus Christ on the corrupt state broadcaster.



AND: The left continues its deranged campaign to get Lucy Connolly locked up again for posts on X, as her Outspoken interview is now debated in the House of Lords.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle exposes her children on social media within hours of her husband Prince Harry flying out of the US to put his damaged reputation on the line once more in a London courtroom. We’ll reveal what’s really going on as we team up with the Royal News Network.