Dan Wootton Outspoken

Dan Wootton Outspoken

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UNITE THE KINGDOM LIVE FROM LONDON AS TOMMY ROBINSON & MILLIONS OF PATRIOTS MARCH & JOIN RALLY

The best independent live news coverage of Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom 2026 as millions of patriots march and join the mega rally in central London amid political turmoil
Dan Wootton's avatar
Dan Wootton
May 16, 2026

Dan Wootton’s special all day coverage is presented by rising star of British independent media @Laurentheinsider live from the Outspoken studio in London and Leo Kearse who has special backstage access from UTK itself where he will be joined by A-list guests and star speakers

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