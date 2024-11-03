This Outspoken Substack is the exclusive home of my original journalism, columns AND now, by popular demand, the Uncancelled Aftershow. It is a safe space free of censorship and, your support from just £5 a month, not only gives you 30 minutes of extra content every weekday, but it also means you are helping me create an independent media revolution. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing also allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages.

I have some very exciting news.

After listening to your amazing and passionate feedback, from tomorrow the Uncancelled Aftershow will be available to view live via Substack’s chat facility on its app and then on demand following the broadcast.

Get more from Dan Wootton in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

And I am delighted to announce that our very first guest is the incomparable David Starkey.

What does that mean for you?

If you are a Substack paid subscriber or founding member, you don’t have to do a single thing. But you will now receive access to the Uncancelled After Show EVERY weekday live at 6pm UK time/1pm ET and 10am PT. If you can’t watch it live, the full broadcast will be uploaded by 7pm UK time/2pm ET and 11am PT every day.

If you are a free subscriber to Substack and you can spare just £5 a month (£6 including VAT if you are in the UK), then I would be so grateful and honoured if you could sign up here to view my exclusive columns and the daily Uncancelled Aftershow. Your support is allowing me to be at the forefront of a UK media revolution.

If you are currently subscribed to the Uncancelled Aftershow via the website outspoken.live but not the Substack, the good news is that we are going to transfer you over automatically to Substack and grant you THREE MONTHS free access to make up for the inconvenience. And the website address will now point to this Substack, so you don’t need to change any bookmarks or routines.

When I launched Outspoken on Substack less than eight months ago, I had no idea whether it would be a success.

Sure, I knew the British MSM was broken; my departure from the now-captured GB News at the behest of the Ofcommunist government regulators proved that.

I also knew that the UK was stampeding headfirst into becoming a police state, where dissidents of the regime were silenced, even if it that meant imprisonment. The events over the past four months since the election of Two Tier Keir as Prime Minister have, chillingly, proved more dystopian than even I could have predicted.

And I knew the Royal Rota was no longer equipped or brave enough to break the real stories on the monarchy – especially the dastardly and destructive former members Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – that deserve to be told.

But I have been completely blown away by the Outspoken family’s embrace of an independent media revolution.

You were ready for it, have supported me from day one, and that inspires me from the moment I wake up every morning.

MSM CANCELLATION BEST THING TO HAPPEN TO ME

Indeed, I am now absolutely convinced that my cancellation from the MSM is the greatest thing that could have ever happened to my career.

I am heartened by the number of messages and comments I receive from you pointing out that my columns, monologues and live shows seem less censored and braver than anything I was able to do when billionaire media moguls liked to think they could pull my strings.

On Substack we have broken stories on a weekly basis that the MSM have been too scared to touch like:

Why the MSM conspired with the Labour party to cover up the big secret about the shape of Keir Starmer’s family and marriage, despite having relentlessly tracked Boris Johnson’s personal life.

Reform UK’s crack squad behind the reinvention of Nigel Farage , as they intend to make him Prime Minister before 2029

How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are using lawfare to try and silence their media critics, while revealing the truth about the criminal Sussex Squad, the biggest gang of trolls on the internet

Rishi Sunak’s Downing Street meltdown where he lost the plot, even throwing things at staff members, yet the MSM still didn’t report on his behaviour

Hollywood superstar Kevin Spacey’s first interview about the string of spurious allegations against him, which brought to the world’s attention the unjust nature of his cancellation.

Multiple examples of corruption within the MSM from the Huw Edwards cover up at the BBC to the unprovoked attack on Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and what is really behind the shocking hard left lurch at radio station LBC

Our special first annual countdowns of The Fifty Worst People in the UK (Number 1: James O’Brien) and Biggest Freedom Fighters in the World (Number 1: Elon Musk) which shocked and horrified in equal measure. Nobody could deny their impact and there’ll be another countdown before the end of the year of The Fifty Worst of 2024. Get more from Dan Wootton in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

OUTSPOKEN THRASHING THE NEWS AGENTS

Meanwhile, the launch of the Outspoken live daily show on YouTube and Rumble has exceeded all my expectations.

Since our first episode, the day after a historic UK election on Friday, July 5 2024, we are already hurtling towards FIFTY MILLION views, making the Outspoken channel far more popular compared to establishment podcasts like Emily Maitlis’ The (No) News Agents.

In July, we also launched the Outspoken Uncancelled Aftershow. It is a 30-minute companion episode every weekday that is available only to our members away from the big tech platforms so that both my guests and I can speak freely without the fear of censorship.

I am very much in tune to your feedback – I read every comment, email and message in my Substack inbox.

And what you have made abundantly clear to me is that you want there to be one home for both my exclusive reporting and columns – AND the Uncancelled Aftershow.

It’s taken a lot of work to make it happen, but I couldn’t be more delighted to reveal that Substack is now that place.

THERE IS A WAR ON FREE SPEECH THROUGHOUT THE WEST

I also have exciting developments planned on Substack in the coming months.

There will be more Town Halls for members, special off the record quarterly Town Halls for Founding Members, Ask Me Anything sessions about the British Royal Family, and more breaking news live specials and chats around major events.

On Saturday morning, I reported live on the announcement of Kemi Badenoch as Tory leader with my Superstar Panel Ben Habib and Charlie Sansom.

And tomorrow night I’ll be hosting a live chat for members as the US election results roll in.

What’s so important to me is that Substack is a platform committed completely to free speech.

Unlike YouTube, it has never tried to censor or demonetise me for having discussions considered unpalatable to the elite class.

The UK is in a dark place – free speech is under attack, honest folk are being arrested then locked up for Facebook and X posts, and the country’s new leadership are waging war on anyone who challenges the invasion of Britain changing our demography and culture forever.

But the fightback has begun and Outspoken – with your help – will be a big part of it.

Please keep spreading the word, sharing my columns and the Outspoken live shows.

That’s the best way to bypass the MSM forever and create something together than we can all trust.

Thank you again for your incredible support,

Dan Wootton