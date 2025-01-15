UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW #140: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are now Hollywood pariahs after wildfires PR stunt

Share this postDan Wootton OutspokenUNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW #140: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are now Hollywood pariahs after wildfires PR stuntCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Dan Wootton OutspokenSubscribe to watchUNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW #140: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are now Hollywood pariahs after wildfires PR stuntTMZ has now pulled their support of the SussexesDan WoottonJan 15, 2025∙ Paid3Share this postDan Wootton OutspokenUNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW #140: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are now Hollywood pariahs after wildfires PR stuntCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Dan Wootton Outspoken to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inDan Wootton OutspokenSubscribeAuthorsDan WoottonRecent PostsUNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW #139: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle accused of “breaking the law” with LA fires disaster tourismJan 14 • Dan WoottonUNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW #138: Harry and Meghan becoming cynical “disaster tourists” after California wildfiresJan 13 • Dan WoottonWoke has killed TV industry & BBC cancelled me for standing up for women's rights, reveals Corrie legend Charlie LawsonJan 9 • Dan Wootton"She played the race card & tried to blackmail Queen!" Five years to the day since I broke the story of Megxit, the true horror of Meghan…Jan 8 • Dan WoottonTHE FIFTY: WORST OF 2024 – THE TOP TEN REVEALED IN FULL...Jan 3 • Dan WoottonTHE FIFTY: WORST OF 2024, 20 TO 11Jan 2 • Dan WoottonTHE FIFTY: WORST OF 2024, 30 TO 21Jan 1 • Dan Wootton