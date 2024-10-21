Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

Two Tier Justice under the authoritarian British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has now claimed the life of a 61-year-old grandfather, leaving blood on the hands of the authorities, establishment, judiciary and mainstream media.

Peter Lynch was a 61-year-old grandfather and proud family man who attended an anti-immigration protest outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham in the wake of the unrest caused by the Southport Massacre, where three young girls were brutally killed during a Taylor Swift dance class.

He took a placard to protest perfectly legally. It called police officers, MPs and the media “corrupt”, something I wholeheartedly agree on.

Then, according to the court case, he shouted “racist and provocative remarks” towards officers, who he called “scum”, and referred to asylum seekers in the hotel as “child killers”.

He was not violent.

He did not incite any violence.

Indeed, the judge in his case, the Recorder of Sheffield Jeremy Richardson KC, made clear his sign and protest was not unlawful, but his verbal abuse to the officers crossed a line.

So in an apparently free society, what was Peter’s punishment?

Two years and eight months in prison.

The exact same judge recently decided not to send a paedophile to jail because a custodial sentence would have been crushing to him.

Well, what about Peter, who suffered from angina, diabetes, thyroid issues and had recently experienced a heart attack?

My heart breaks about what happened next.

Peter took his own life.

MSM TRIED TO DERIDE LYNCH, EVEN IN DEATH

Even in death, the MSM have predictably tried to deride Peter as a “conspiracy theorist” because his placard referenced the deep state.

Fools! It’s very clear to me that Peter knew far more about what was going on in the world than you sheep – and he died for it.

Are you happy now?

Peter Lynch was a political prisoner, locked up as a dissident of Two Tier Keir and made an example to the rest of us plebs so that we are kept in line.

Just like Lucy Connolly, the housewife married to a Conservative councillor grieving the loss of her own 19-month old baby after NHS neglect, who has been jailed for over two years for a solitary post on X, which she later apologised for and deleted.

This at a time when women beaters, paedophiles and drug dealers escape jail altogether.

The broadcast media has been virtually silent on this devastating tragedy today – it was touched on for a few seconds on Sly News, while barely being mentioned on the British Bashing Corporation or even GB News.

This story doesn’t fit the narrative.

But the free world is watching in horror as Great Britain under Starmer acts akin to North Korea or Russia.

Father Calvin Robinson posted touchingly: “Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Peter is a victim of the tyrannous Labour Government. Like many people, he was angry/upset over the state of the UK. The Government wanted to send a message. Message received.”

And Credit to Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice, one of the few politicians to weigh in, writing: “Peter Lynch is dead. He said some very unwise, daft, bad things. But he did not deserve to die for it. He was a political prisoner in the UK. Two tier justice by @Keir_Starmer killed this man.”

There was also a very powerful Substack from independent journalist Isabel Oakeshott, which I recommend you read.

TARGETED BY MUSLIM GANGS INSIDE

I can only imagine the treatment Peter was receiving in HMP Moorland, given Sly News had reported those jailed after the so-called “riots” in the wake of the Southport Massacre were going to be brutally targeted by Muslim gangs inside.

I am genuinely so despondent that all of this is just being shrugged off by so many of those in the UK right-wing media who should be challenging this sort of dystopia, but are seemingly too scared of Starmer somehow claiming they’re sticking up for the rioters.

I am absolutely not. I have a zero tolerance policy to violence. And that stands whether I’m talking about BLM, Extinction Rebellion, pro-Hamas demonstrators or anti-immigration protestors.

But Peter Lynch was jailed for speech.

Let that sink in.

And now he’s dead.

NOW ELON MUSK WON’T VISIT UK

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, who is on a single-handed mission to save free speech across the world, putting himself in the crosshairs of the establishment, which is quite literally advocating for his removal from society, now won’t even visit the UK for fear of being locked up.

We need our own version of the first amendment now or this once great country is finished.

As the Reform UK chairman Zia Yusuf put it: “The world’s most successful and influential entrepreneur won’t visit the UK for fear of being imprisoned for his political views. Starmer’s UK is on a glide path to being the Soviet Union. Reform is the only hope for those who believe in British values.”

Regarding the political solution I actually do agree with him.

But, with an election up to five years away, we need to pressure every politician who claims to believe in free speech now.

Ask them: Why do you stay silent as our rights are chipped away by the day? Do you not know where this ends?

Peter Lynch may have been unwise to attend the protest – I’m sure he regretted it with every bone in his body.

But did the grandfather deserve to die in prison to send a message to all of us to toe the line? No. Only a dictator would encourage that type of law and order…

