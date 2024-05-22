A PERSONAL NOTE: Rishi Sunak has annoyed me more than usual today! I’ve just arrived in Florida to spend six weeks working on a special project, which I will be able to tell you about very soon. But, never fear, Outspoken will remain your independent source of general election news. I am your voice, your representative, not the mouthpiece of politicians and billionaire businessmen. But I need your support. Please subscribe today to begin a long-awaited independent media revolution. The death of the mainstream media allows us to take back control of the narrative, but we’re going to have to fight for it. Paid members get special access to me, Outspoken events and our chat. And my new daily show will be launching immediately after the election as we fight to save Britain…

I warned that imposing Fishy Rishi Sunak as the unelected Prime Minister of the UK in an antidemocratic coup would be a disaster for the UK and a boon for the globalists.

But his 575 days in charge have been even worse than I could have imagined.

It’s almost possible to believe the plot to install him as leader was designed to result in the very extinction of the Conservative party.

What else can explain calling a snap election for July 4 with the party languishing 20 points behind Labour in the poll of polls – or Sunak’s truly dire advisers sending him out to make the announcement in the middle of a summer downpour, leaving the PM wetter than his policies…

During the most desperate speech announcing an election in history, Sunak said of the next Prime Minister Slippery Keir Starmer: “He has shown time and time again that he will take the easy way out and do anything to get power.”

I can’t believe he was able to utter that statement with a straight face, given he’s just signed off on the total destruction of his party to avoid a leadership election.

Senior Conservative party sources have confirmed to me tonight that an increasing number of letters were being submitted to Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories, making a leadership election more likely by the day.

While he would have likely won any vote, as Theresa May and Boris Johnson before him show, remaining leader after such an ignominy is virtually impossible.

So Sunak said to hell with the colleagues almost certain to lose their seats, and a party machinery battered and broken after historic local election losses: I’m calling an election to save myself.

Tory MPs have been wrong to believe Sunak and his broken promises time and again; this is a man who cares only for himself, hence why he was making manoeuvres against Boris at the height of the Covid lockdowns.

NEW LEADER COULD APPEAL TO KING CHARLES

But there is one more chance for Tory MPs to claim back their party.

Even though a general election has been called, there is nothing to stop MPs submitting their letters of no confidence to Brady.

Only 53 are needed to force a confidence vote and because the letters relate to an internal party procedure and the party leader, rather than the Prime Minister, they stand regardless of a general election having been called.

As a senior Conservative party insider says: “Technically you could have a leadership contest within a general election campaign. Mental but technically possible.”

In this ‘mental but possible’ world where a leadership election takes place during a General Election, a triumphant new leader of the Conservative Party could march their way down to Buckingham Palace, similar to how General George Monck entered London with his troops in February 1660 to secure the restoration of the Rump Parliament following Oliver Cromwell’s death.

Obviously, the new leader of the Conservative Party would be rather more civilised about it all, and politely ask King Charles III to restore the parliament that he dissolved, so that the new leader can be invited to form a government in his name, and usher in a period of Conservative renewal before heading to the polls in 2025.

Many will say this is the realms of fantasy, but British political history shows that if any country is insanely brave enough to pull it off it is Great Britain.

The party’s rulebook requires its party leader to be a member of the House of Commons, which technically won’t exist after Parliament is dissolved. No House of Commons, no contest, the party bigwigs will say. But, even here there is precedent: Members are still members for the purposes of getting paid, or dealing with emergencies, and so any contest could easily be run on the same principles.

My view will be unpopular among many who think it would damn the party to international laughingstock, but Tory MPs have one final chance to depose Sunak and they should take it.

THERE SHOULD AT LEAST BE A FIGHT

Sunak proved today he has no fight left in him and is going to be an utter disaster on the campaign trail.

One Tory MP branded his mortifying speech “so bad, so amateur” that “I thought the next thing would be his trousers falling down.”

In my view there is too much at stake to allow such an incompetent megalomaniac to sign away Britain’s future to a hard-left socialist cabal set to install extreme woke ideology on the UK.

Remember under Slippery Starmer’s Labour, men with penises will be able to self-identify as women and be swinging their dicks around the swimming pool changing room next to your daughters.

Remember under Slippery Starmer’s Labour, Benjamin Netanyahu will be derided as a war criminal to appease the party’s militant Muslim wing.

Remember under Slippery Starmer’s Labour, all Tories will be seen as “scum”, as outlined by the future Deputy PM Angela Rayner .

Remember under Slippery Starmer’s Labour, the Rwanda scheme will be scrapped, empowering the people smugglers to use the Channel to continue its invasion of illegals via our southern border.

And that’s just the start of the hellscape that is going to be unleashed.

Just look at the state of lawless London under Sadiq Khan – rampant crime, faltering transport, constant pro-Palestinian marches making the streets unsafe for Jews and a dying nightlife – for a glimpse into what’s coming to the rest of the UK over the next five years.

That’s why there should at least be a fight.

TIME RUNNING OUT FOR FARAGE

By the way, I’m not for a single second saying the Conservatives deserve your vote. Some MPs most certainly do though and I believe tactical and strategic voting should be a big part of this campaign.

But with Sunak at the helm, the party is simply waving the white flag and giving up.

Strategically, he is also almost certainly ensuring that there isn’t time for Nigel Farage to return to frontline politics to lead Reform UK or, even if he does, there isn’t time for that small party with limited funding to properly mobilise.

It’s important to point out that many senior Tories, including former Cabinet ministers on the right, who I have been speaking to over the past few weeks disagree with me.



They are happy for Sunak to go down on July 4 terribly and then mobilise around a new genuinely right-wing leader after the next election.

At the moment, the safe bet on an establishment candidate is Kemi Badenoch, backed by the party machinery and Michael Gove.

That means it’s essential for a strong challenge to her ­on the right, who I genuinely believe will win with party members.

Priti Patel, Jacob Rees Mogg and Robert Jenrick are three genuine contenders at the moment and I’ll reveal much more about that in the weeks to come.

But surely, with so much at stake for our country, it’s not right to simply give up on the next election? With Sunak out and a true conservative at the helm promising a new policy agenda, perhaps it would be just enough to stop the inevitable Labour landslide…