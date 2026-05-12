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This is truly insane now.

In his death throes as Prime Minister, the truly disgraceful Keir Starmer has decided to target Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom rally – and he’s just BANNED the host of our coverage here on Outspoken.

Tommy’s brilliant long-time ally, the American Don Keith, was to present hours of live coverage from the rally itself on Saturday, alongside UK independent media sensation Lauren The Insider who will be in the Outspoken studio. I’m away for my mum’s long-planned 70th birthday cruise and knew these two would do a superb job.

But earlier today, Don text me with the bombshell that Two Tier Keir’s administration has denied him entry, something the desperate PM had boasted about in his failed relaunch speech yesterday morning.

Never fear, our live broadcast will go ahead. We are already in talks about a replacement now. But we shouldn’t have to live like this.

Obviously the best thing is to be there on the day, but I know how many patriots from across the globe are determined to join the celebrations and can do so online via our all day live coverage.

Last year over a million people from across the world tuned in on YouTube alone for our first major live broadcast, joining hundreds of thousands more on Substack and X.

LEFTIST INFILTRATION BID

In a special hour-long preview of what’s ahead, which will broadcast on Friday on YouTube, I sat down with Don and Lauren to reveal Tommy’s political strategy and how to stop the hard left Antifa activists who are plotting to infiltrate the event with violence, giving the mainstream media and fake critics like Narinder Kaur the exact narrative they want.

Given the news we’ve just received about Don, I’d like Outspoken paid subscribers – who pay for our coverage of events like UTK without any big tech or MSM backers so Outspoken can remain completely independent – to watch the episode first and in full now below.

If you would like to support what we do at Outspoken, which is especially important because of the threats to free speech from this government as Don’s ban clearly illustrates, then please do consider subscribing for less than the price of a cup of coffee a month.