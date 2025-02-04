Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

Click here to find out now

This Outspoken Substack is the exclusive home of my original journalism, columns AND now, by popular demand, the Uncancelled Aftershow. It is a safe space free of censorship and, your support from just £5 a month, not only gives you 30 minutes of extra content every weekday, but it also means you are helping me create an independent media revolution. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing also allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages.

You probably have no idea that several different groups of professionals in the UK who had concerns around the Covid vaccines were ALL denied core participant status at the government’s official examination into the so-called pandemic.

As a result, the Covid Inquiry has viewed the issue of vaccines within the narrowest of Overton windows, where it is accepted that the vaccine rollout was overall a huge success, where vaccines are always good for a population and where they saved millions of lives worldwide.

To combat that naive, basic and, frankly, corrupt narrative, a group of eminent medical experts have decided to set up their own People's Vaccine Inquiry, although the expectation is that today’s Westminster launch will be ignored by the MSM.

As an exclusive for Outspoken Substack subscribers, I have hosted a special Outspoken roundtable with the peerless Dr

, a fellow of the Royal College of Pathologists who has worked full-time on Covid research since May 2020, and

, a former NHS doctor who is the co-founder and CEO of the UK Medical Freedom Alliance which campaigns on issues relating to medical experts.

I highly recommend watching our discussion below in full where we discuss the truth about the immoral Covid vaccine and its rollout that the legacy media, health establishment and deep state have covered up, followed by a beginner’s guide to the key questions that need to be answered…

Leave a comment

Was it true that the Covid 19 vaccine was safe and effective for all age groups, including pregnant women and people with disabilities?

Dr Clare Craig: No it wasn't. It would be a complete lie to pretend that there was good information before. And of course, if you don't have good information, you can't give informed consent. And you know that’s an enormous breach of people's bodily autonomy and their decision making about what happens to their body because they've not been told the full story.

What was the impact of the mass vaccination programme?

Dr Clare Craig: When you look at the big picture, you step back and you say, well, what has happened to the whole population? Well, suddenly, having not really had a problem throughout 2020, the main wards in the hospitals started overflowing in spring 2021 when there hadn't been a problem before. Two per cent of the working aged population are unable to work because of long term sickness. And then in parallel with that, we saw excess mortality, which wasn't coming in waves. It was incessant week on week mortality.

Should the vaccine have been rolled out at all?

Dr Liz Evans: That's a really important ethical question. At the point where we started the roll out, there was not a single human being on the planet who had had this stuff in their body for more than six months. The regulators were authorising blind. There was no data to reassure them that in a year's time, two years’ time, five years’ time, ten years’ time, these people would not have their health catastrophically damaged. So that was reckless. It's almost immaterial whether the vaccines worked and were safe or effective because, for the authorities to authorise a rollout with so little information, nobody could give informed consent. We've now sort of established a precedent that in an emergency, you can just chuck out informed consent, chuck out individual rights and freedoms. And we can accept collateral damage. We can coerce people. That goes against the Nuremberg Code. It goes against all the medical ethics laws and professional codes, and doctors went along with it. We're in a really bad situation at the moment because people's sort of ethical framework has massively reduced. You only have to look into history to see that that doesn't end well. This is medical tyranny, when the government can start practicing medicine on individuals that they don't know.

What will your Inquiry call for?