Like Jesus Christ himself, the persecution of Father Calvin Robinson for being a man of God is unrelenting, with even his own church now expelling him for a joke mocking the left’s insane reaction to Elon Musk’s heart salute.

Now I’ll take you through this ludicrous response to what was very obviously a joke, which received a rapturous response at the pro-life conference, in just a moment.

But before that I must say that this egregious mistreatment of Calvin is personal to me.

He is the most loyal man you could wish to be your friend – remember, he lost his show at GB News for supporting me. A very comfortable salary gone because, unlike most of my other former colleagues, he was not prepared to stay silent when he saw a great injustice and MSM beat up in action.

So I won’t stay silent now.

I also note that it’s very telling that there appears to be far more outrage over Father Calvin’s salute gag, albeit one many would consider in bad taste, than today’s resignation of the Bishop of Liverpool over sexual assault claims.

That should tell you something about the state of our society.

VERY OBVIOUS REACTION TO MSM

So we all remember Elon Musk’s heartfelt response to the rally crowd on the night of Trump’s inauguration, which the crooked and corrupt fake news media attempted to suggest was actually a Hitler salute.

To end his speech, Father Calvin was making a very obvious reference to the MSM over reaction to that. But watch here and judge for yourself.

Clearly cheeky, right? And within context. Now if you want to suggest no one should ever make a joke involving a Nazi salute whatsoever then that’s a fair argument. But to lose your religious role, a calling for life, over it? That is insane.

And that is exactly what happened.

Just after Father Calvin had finished recording yesterday’s episode of Outspoken – and I’m not cancelling him from that, you won’t be surprised to learn – a statement from The Anglican Catholic Church dropped online.

It read: “At approximately 3:00 pm today members of the College of Bishops of the ACC were made aware of a post made on X showing the end of a speech made by Calvin Robinson at the National Pro-Life Summit in Washington, DC. In it, he closed his comments with a gesture that many have interpreted as a pro-Nazi salute “While we cannot say what was in Mr. Robinson’s heart when he did this, his action appears to have been an attempt to curry favor with certain elements of the American political right by provoking its opposition. Mr. Robinson had been warned that online trolling and other such actions (whether in service of the left or right) are incompatible with a priestly vocation and was told to desist. Clearly, he has not, and as such, his license in this Church has been revoked. He is no longer serving as a priest in the ACC.”

LAURENCE FOX OUTRAGE

The response has been one of fury from good people, many of us who had gathered in a London church to see Calvin’s pride on the day of his ordination.

Allison Pearson wrote: “Calvin Robinson is a deeply good and holy man. He loves his job as priest at Grand Rapids, Michigan. He would NEVER give a Nazi salute. Upset to hear the Anglican Catholic Church has cancelled his licence. Pray they reconsider.”

His close friend and Fox and Father co-host Laurence Fox was equally outraged and made this video.

Professor Norman Fenton posted in response: “I have disagreements with Calvin on some issues, but what Laurence says here is spot on. It's bad enough Elon Musk was wrongly accused of being a Nazi for his gesture; cancelling Calvin for jokingly mimicking it is beyond ludicrous. PS: My Dad was a Holocaust survivor.”

And it is worth remembering why Father Calvin is cancelled by the establishment.

This was his response to Suella Braverman warning the UK could have an Islamist government in just two decades on Outspoken yesterday.

CALVIN’S RESPONSE

By the way, it is worth outlining Calvin’s absolute denial of the claims against him.

He posted: “For the record, in case it needs saying: I am not a Nazi. I gave a talk at a pro-life event that seemed to go down well, I am pleased to have contributed to what I believe to be the most important of causes. The enemy hates that, of course, and the attacks have been plentiful. That is fine and to be expected. “The joke at the end was a mockery of the hysterical “liberals” who called Elon Musk a Nazi for quite clearly showing the audience his heart was with them. Context is key, but sometimes people ignore context to confirm their own prejudices. People see what they want to see. “My attempt at dry wit, in that typical British way, was not a joke at the expense of WWII, nor an admission of my membership in the Nationalist Socialist Party. That would be an incredibly ignorant and bad faith assumption to make. The responses are very telling, though. The people who understand, cheer - those who have eyes to see. The people who do not want to understand, reach for their pitchforks. They have found a new channel for their hate. They remain in my prayers; may the Lord soften their hearts. “Do not let the liberals distract from the real issue, the matter at hand, that we are allowing and enabling infanticide, and it must stop. “Whether a silly old cleric like me makes a poor joke is irrelevant. Do not be swayed and distracted by the enemy whispering in your ears. Focus on the light. All human life is sacred. Imago Dei. “I will take the consequences as they come. Those of us in the pro-life camp adorn the full armour of God. You can consider my joke crass. But I ask you to consider if your responses have been proportionate?”

Of course it’s not. But most people are too scared to stand up for those being cancelled. Don’t I know it...

PARALLELS WITH TOMMY ROBINSON

There are obvious parallels between the treatment of Father Calvin and Tommy Robinson, who has now had virtually all visitors banned at HMP Woodhill where he is a political prisoner in solitary confinement.

I feel some responsibility for this because it was my Substack report from Tommy behind bars in December where he revealed to me that Axel Rudakubana was a practicing Muslim at Belmarsh Prison – they had been housed there at the same time – that appeared to have sparked this crackdown.

The governor has banned two of Tommy’s close friends Richard Inman and Liam Tuffs from visiting already, writing: “Your visit has not been approved, based on information that content from that visit is likely to be used on your social media platforms.”

Ahhh, social media. So the MSM is dead as we have seen from the collapse of Sly News this week, so now they are targeting the people’s platforms, no doubt in part because Musk has now agreed to pay Tommy’s legal fees.

As Ezra Levant of Rebel News, who has previously paid Tommy’s costs, put it: “Tommy is in solitary confinement. That's meant as a short-term punishment for misconduct in prison -- not as a long-term sentence. Denying Tommy the right to visit with his friends, simply because of their politics, is illegal. They're mentally torturing him.”

Just like they’re now mentally torturing Father Calvin Robinson.

Whether you agree with all these two men say or not, we must stand up against this tyranny.