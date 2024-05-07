The Hamilton’s stark warning to Brits: “The country is being taken away from us beneath our eyes and noses – and nothing is being done about it.”

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: OUR NEXT MEMBERS TOWN HALL WILL BE TAKING PLACE TODAY (TUESDAY, MAY 7) WITH THE INCREDIBLE DR JAY BHATTACHARYA

Christine and Neil Hamilton are two of my favourite people – political scandal survivors, falsely accused, unlikely showbiz legends and, these days, veritable national treasures.

But at 74 and 75 respectively, they refuse to be cowered and haven’t lost their ability to speak hard truths ignored by the MSM.

So that’s why you must watch my Outspoken Members Town Hall with the couple, who lash out at the “globalist liberal leftist creeps” they believe are bringing destruction (and Meghan Markle, but more on her later).

ON A MUSLIM TAKEOVER OF THE UK…

Outgoing UKIP leader Neil says: “We are seeing cultural displacement taking place in this country and a government that is totally oblivious to this. A Conservative government has allowed this to happen.

“I’m not for a minute saying that all Muslims are like Hamas militants. But nevertheless, once populations get beyond a certain proportion then they acquire a sense of exclusivity and they want to flex their muscles politically – and we’re seeing that right now in the Labour party over the Gaza controversy.”

“Look at all the people in the House of Commons who have Gaza as their priority rather than the British people and it will be even worse after the general election later this year.

“The people of this country have got to wake up to what sort of country do they want to live in in the next century.”

“The country is being taken away from us beneath our eyes and noses – and nothing is being done about it.”

Christine adds: “There’ll be a lot of members of parliament whose first loyalty will not be to this country. Their first loyalty will either be to their country of origin or their religion. And that to me is wrong. It’s the British parliament and their first loyalty should be to this country.”

“I’m afraid it’s a birth problem. Indigenous Brits are not producing enough children and the immigrants are, and we will just be gradually bred out. It’s happening rather too quickly for my liking.”

ON POSTAL VOTING CORRUPTION…

Neil says: “It’s an engine of institutionalised fraud. We’ve seen this in Tower Hamlets. We’ve seen how these groups of people who don’t have the interest of our country at heart have corrupted the system to take advantage of the lax rules about postal voting.”

I am going to campaign for postal voting to be axed unless you can prove you are incapacitated on the day, have a disability or are a service person on tour.

ON PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE’S SHAM “ROYAL TOUR” TO NIGERIA…

Neil says: “Meghan would like to be the Queen of West Africa. She isn’t actually that black when you look into her background and pedigree. But she is a self appointed spokesman for all the dispossessed of previous centuries.”

When I tell Christine that Meghan used to list her ethnicity as Caucasian, despite now claiming to be 43 per cent Nigerian (I would like to see proof of that test), she answered: “She suddenly discovered how useful it would be to be black.”

Neil adds: “She’s a very calculating individual and nothing happens by chance – she doesn’t care who she harms in the process. Sadly, she now sees the Royal Family in this country as an enemy and an enemy to be destroyed.”

ON THE CANCER-STRICKEN KING AND PRINCE WILLIAM’S DECISION TO SNUB HARRY DURING HIS VISIT TO LONDON THIS WEEK…

Christine says: “For heaven’s sake, his father is seriously ill. If I was William I wouldn’t want to go anywhere near him. Thank heavens for small mercies that, as I understand it, Meghan is not coming waving pots of jam at everyone. You have to keep stress levels down. If I was Camilla, I would make it a cast-iron rule that Harry and my husband were not going to be in the same room alone together. Look what Harry has said about that family, look at what Harry has said about Camilla.”

“If I was Camilla I’d probably build a wall to keep him out of the country so I think she’s been very magnanimous.”

Neil adds: “He is grotesquely selfish in the way that he has behaved. He has done his best to demolish the institution of monarchy in the United Kingdom. But duty has been thrown to the wind and it’s all down to what I regard as an unfortunate marriage. Any time anything happens they want to make something out of it for themselves.”

While the statement released by Prince Harry today is clearly devastating – proof his father doesn’t want to be in his toxic presence – I am convinced it’s the right decision by the monarch.

My view is that Harry should be keeping his psychodrama away from the King given we know his cancer is bad. Every time Harry comes over he wants an apology for Meghan or Charles to step in and pay for his security, when right now he should be focussing on his recovery, not his selfish son.

I N OUR EXCLUSIVE OUTSPOKEN MEMBERS TOWN HALL, WHICH YOU CAN WATCH IN FULL ABOVE, CHRISTINE AND NEIL HAMILTON ALSO UNLEASH ON:

-JK Rowling versus Harry Potter stars

-Channel 4’s attempt to destroy Kevin Spacey

-Their feud with Nigel Farage

