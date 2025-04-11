THE FIFTY: WORST PEOPLE IN THE UK TODAY NUMBER 10 TO 1

This Outspoken Substack is the exclusive home of my original journalism, columns AND now, by popular demand, the Uncancelled Aftershow. It is a safe space free of censorship and, your support from just £5 a month, not only gives you 30 minutes of extra content every weekday, but it also means you are helping me create an independent media revolution. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing also allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages.

NUMBER 10: DOCTOR SHOLA MOS-SHOGBAMIMU

LAST YEAR: NUMBER 3 (DOWN 7)

WHO: The UK’s race-baiter in chief

WHY? No matter the subject, Doctor Shola continues her mission of leading the now-acceptable scourge of anti-white racism in the UK.

Leave a comment

NUMBER 9: DAVID LAMMY

LAST YEAR: NUMBER 26 (UP 17)

WHO: Labour’s shadow foreign secretary and Mastermind dunce

WHY? Proving he is a man of no morals whatsoever, Lammy now sits alongside Donald Trump in the Oval Office, a man he has despicably described as a “deluded, dishonest, xenophobic, narcissistic” and a “neo-Nazi-sympathising sociopath”. A true embarrassment for Britain on the world stage who is so far out of his depth it’s not even funny.

NUMBER 8: NICK LOWLES

LAST YEAR: NEW ENTRY

WHO: Hate-filled hypocrite

WHY? As the boss of deranged charity Hope Not Hate, Lowles specialises in witch hunts of those on the right of British politics desperately attempting to save our failing country. He encourages lawfare and criminal prosecutions too for what he decides to be “fake news”. But last year, when he spread false reports of acid attacks on Muslims in the wake of the Southport Massacre, the police completely ignored his actions which had quite clearly resulted in further violence.

Share Dan Wootton Outspoken

NUMBER 7: ED MILIBAND

LAST YEAR: NUMBER 28 (UP 21)

WHO: Failed Labour leader turned Energy Secretary

WHY? One of the most dangerous men in all of Britain and certainly the most ruinous to our already destroyed economy, Miliband’s demented pursuit of Nut Zero is driving us all to economic ruin. History will judge him.

NUMBER 6: GARY LINEKER

LAST YEAR: NUMBER 2 (DOWN 4)

WHO: Biased Britain-hating BBC millionaire

WHY? Finally, he’s gone. Within weeks Lineker will be out at the British Bashing Corporation. But it’s too late. His constant political posturing, ignoring all demands from the impotent director general Tim Davie, exposed the Beeb for the left-wing propaganda outfit that it is.

NUMBER 5: JAMES O’BRIEN

LAST YEAR: NUMBER 1 (DOWN 4)

WHO: LBC Presenter and hard left crank

WHY? Last year’s winner, it has been a hard 12 months for O’Brien who looks decades older and is clearly struggling through hate-filled three-hour daily broadcasts as he defends the indefensible of the new Labour administration while continuing to try and humiliate his callers who supported Brexit or are intending to vote for Reform UK. But this year, O’Brien started to lose his grip on the narrative, with callers owning him live on air and the woke left turning against him for his stringent criticism of former ally Sangita Myska. His live show with Carol Vorderman was an unmitigated disaster, too.

NUMBER 4: SADIQ KHAN

LAST YEAR: NUMBER 4 (NO CHANGE)

WHO: The failed mayor of London

WHY? The tragic decline of what was, under Boris Johnson, the greatest city in the world continues at a shocking rate. Khan’s London remains a third world hell hole, where muggings are accepted as a daily risk, while his focus on diversity politics is meaningless.

NUMBER 3: ALASTAIR CAMPBELL

LAST YEAR: NUMBER 13 (UP 10)

WHO: Iraq war liar turned MSM podcast bore

WHY? With Labour back in power, it’s absurd to see Campbell once again treated as a ubiquitous MSM fixture. But tens of millions like me will never be lectured by a man who took our country into an illegal war thanks to a sexed up dossier. Blair’s bully boy is a disgraceful reminder of all that is wrong with Labour and the legacy media.

NUMBER 2: RACHEL FROM ACCOUNTS

LAST YEAR: NEW ENTRY

WHO: Britain’s failed Chancellor

WHY? The highest new entry for the woman driving the UK into an economic hellscape, with more than a little help from her friends. Reeves was able to escape any type of real scrutiny from the MSM before the election leaving us with a Chancellor disturbingly out of her depth who didn’t even tell the truth about her own work history on LinkedIn.

Refer a friend

NUMBER 1: SLIPPERY STARMER

LAST YEAR: NUMBER 9 (UP 8)

WHO: A terrifyingly bad Prime Minister

WHY? On last year’s list, I warned: “Make no mistake, the man who wanted to serve in a Jeremy Corbyn cabinet is preparing to usher in a communist takeover of Great Britain. Starmer is out to destroy the UK as we know it.” Tragically that prediction has become true and then some. Who could have imagined the Two Tier Justice where journalists receive visits from the police, grandmothers are locked up for over two years for Facebook posts and the entire deep state is directed by Starmer to cover up the truth of national security threats like the Southport Massacre. It’s hard to imagine the state this country will be left in if Starmer is allowed to rule for another four years.