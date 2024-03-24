To join the Outspoken movement and communicate directly with Dan, please subscribe now

Given our country is set to be taken on a decade-long socialist hellride after a Conservative in name only administration gave into the woke establishment and corrupt mainstream media, there were far too many contenders for this list.

The only rule is that the entrants must be living primarily in the UK today, meaning well-known expats like Prince Harry and Shamima Begum miss out. For now, at least…

50: FISHY RISHI

WHO: Failed Prime Minister leading the Tories to a record defeat

WHY? What was the point, Mr Sunak? The bloke spent months backstabbing Boris Johnson, who had gifted him a political career, and destabilising an elected government struggling to manage a media-fuelled pandemic, only to lose embarrassingly to Liz Truss. After finally seizing power in a coup, you’d have hoped there would be a damn good reason for such antidemocratic behaviour. But instead the party has watched in horror as this unelected PM decided to implement policy after policy that are anything other than conservative. He’s been a disgrace and deserves to be booted – or his only legacy will be a landslide loss at the polls, ushering in at least a decade of destructive socialist rule. By that time, you can mark my words that he’ll have relocated to a new mansion in California.

49: OMID SCOBIE

WHO: Meghan-obsessed royal liar

WHY? The Royal Family has enough to worry about without this odd-looking Michael Jackson tribute act spreading bile in the liberal media fed to him by his pals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Scobie is now nothing more than a mouthpiece for the republican movement. But I find his transformation hilarious because I remember the times he used to hawk dodgy stories about Harry to the Daily Mail and The Sun for a few hundred quid on a regular basis. Never forget the 42-year-old compulsive liar couldn’t even tell the truth about his own age, claiming he was six years younger than the birth date on his passport.

48: LIAM NORTON

WHO: Insulate Britain hypocrite

WHY? The middle class eco terrorist encouraging the blockading of some of Britain’s busiest roads was campaigning for the government to insulate homes, but couldn’t even be bothered to do the same to his own £360,000 London flat. Despite the carnage caused to ordinary Brits, he later admitted to not actually caring about insulation.

47: DAWN BUTLER

WHO: The ultimate Labour Corbynite

WHY? This Corbynite, who once claimed expenses for a Jacuzzi-style spa in her second home, always refused to acknowledge antisemitism in her own party, but is quick to turn virtually every other issue into a race war. The most dangerous example was when she claimed the Met Police had pulled over a vehicle she was travelling in during 2020 because of the colour of her skin, even though the police insisted they couldn’t see the passengers through the car’s tinted windows.

46: NICK CLEGG

WHO: Energy independence-hating ex-deputy Prime Minister turned Facebook censor in chief

WHY? The damage from the disastrous energy policy from the coalition years has helped to ruin the economy. The former Liberal Democrat leader’s boast that we didn’t need new nuclear plants because they wouldn’t come online until 2022 was proof of the damage caused by short-termism in politics. But far from being punished, Clegg was parachuted into a top job at Meta where he spends his days censoring information about Covid vaccine harms, the origins of the virus and Donald Trump on Facebook.

45: MATTHEW STADLEN

WHO: Left wing commentator axed from LBC and the BBC so now earns a crust providing Ofcom balance on GB News

WHY? The leftie always puts profits before principles. He spent weeks slagging off a newly launched GB News, only for the then director of programmes John McAndrew to publicly reveal his begging emails asking for a job. Now, ironically, they’re the only news network that puts such a dodgy commentator on the airwaves.

44: ADJOA ANDOH

WHO: Bridgerton actress who thinks our Royal Family is “terribly white”

WHY? The self-proclaimed “hippy from the Cotswolds” brought the acting establishment’s embrace of anti-white racism to the world with her proclamation on Woke ITV on the day of the King’s Coronation that the balcony scene was suffering from a lack of diversity with absolutely no push back from the presenters. Of course, despite thousands of complaints, the Ofcommunist government regulators took no action. Different rules must apply to lefties…

43: KATE SMURTHWAITE

WHO: Feminist commentator and the least funny “comedian” in Britain

WHY? The man-hating rent a gob is famous for her strops in TV studios across the country. But I do have some sympathy for the viewers who have wanted to invoke the Trade Descriptions Act when she’s introduced as a comedian – I’ve never heard her tell one funny joke, let alone crack a smile herself.

42: NICK ROBINSON

WHO: Biased BBC Today Programme host

WHY? Once a storied Political Editor, Robinson is now the face of a biased new breed of presenters at the British Bashing Corporation. His rude harassing of Conservative politicians, especially anyone connected to Boris Johnson, is never replicated when interviewing Labour figures. No wonder the ratings for Today slump each quarter.

41: PETER JUKES

WHO: Byline Times crank

WHY? A hard left conspiracy theorist responsible for Byline Times – the least trustworthy, most dodgy news blog in British history. The irony is that this obsessive Murdoch press-hating loon refuses to sign up to any form of regulation himself. I know from personal experience you cannot trust a word this lot publish – after all, they hire convicted criminals as journalists.

40: CAITLIN MORON

WHO: The biggest hypocrite in the British commentariat

WHY? Every bone in Moron’s body despises the fact her extravagant lifestyle is only afforded to her by pocketing the Murdoch coin, but she knows her pals at The Guardian would only pay a fraction of her six-figure salary for such persistently dull babbling.

39: HUGH GRANT

WHO: Hacked off actor

WHY? For a man who gets paid millions to play himself a couple of times a year, his miserable victim act is now legendary. Grant backs the completely morally corrupt Hacked Off group attempting to limit freedom of the Press because he’s never got over the indignity of being caught with his pants down with the Hollywood hooker Divine Brown.

38: RORY STEWART

WHO: Former Tory minister who left party over Brexit

WHY? No one man represents everything that was wrong with the Conservative party under David Cameron and Theresa May. Stewart – an ardent remoaner who now interviews members of the globalist establishment with Alastair Campbell for an unbearably self-satisfied podcast – should have always been a member of the Lib Dems.

37: MICHAEL WALKER

WHO: Novara Media presenter

WHY? The Jeremy Corbyn-supporting online news outfit provides a home to many of the UK’s most unhinged political commentators, including self-proclaimed communist Ash Sarkar and Walker, who is happy to parrot lies he’s read on the internet in amateur videos without any fact checking.

36: MICK LYNCH

WHO: RMT general secretary

WHY? The fame hungry union boss has helped turn the UK into the land of the strike once again. It’s an indictment on his approach to negotiation, which spread like wildfire through other unions, that in this supposedly first world country we don’t expect the trains, buses or ferries to run on time anymore. If they’re running at all.

35: CHRIS BRYANT

WHO: Labour shadow minister

WHY? This longtime Labour loser once branded me a “dangerous nutcase” for campaigning against catastrophic lockdowns while defending the age old scientific concept of herd immunity. History has proven me right, of course. But Bryant is usually on the wrong side of the argument. Unfathomably, given his behaviour, he was, until last year, the Chair of the Commons Select Committee on Standards, but had to recuse himself from the Boris Johnson witch hunt for pre-judging the outcome. Harriet Harman finished off his dirty work, however. A thoroughly unpleasant and nasty individual who represents all that’s wrong with conducting politics by social media. He’s now the shadow minister for creative industries and digital, raising the chilling prospect he could soon be responsible for regulating the internet.

34: CHRISTOPHER WHITTY

WHO: Lockdown lover in chief

WHY? England’s Chief Medical Officer is viewed as an affable figure who took on almost cult status amongst the MSM during the Covid crisis. But the decisions he propagated, especially his desire to lock down the country time and again, without considering the collateral damage, ended up being catastrophic errors. Not to mention his complete unwillingness to engage in the scores of excess deaths caused by unnecessary Covid jabs. When will he answer to the victims?

33: DIANE ABBOTT

WHO: Mojito-swilling disgraced ex-Labour front bencher

WHY? Sometimes it’s easy to feel sorry for the mathematically-challenged Corbynite who can’t even successfully dress herself in the morning. But don’t fall into that trap, given this is the woman finally suspended from the Labour party for insisting it’s impossible for Jewish people to experience racism. She’s a malignant force on British politics and it’s astonishing to think Slippery Starmer seems ready to welcome her back into the fold.

32: TOM BRADBY

WHO: Harry and Meghan-supporting ITV News presenter

WHY? Woke ITV’s star news presenter has put any semblance of impartiality aside to continually back his lying friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, regardless of facts. No wonder Prince William brutally ended their friendship.

31: FEMI OLUWOLE

WHO: Brexit-hating virgin

WHY? If one man sums up how out of touch the remoaner elite are with real Brits it’s this individual, who is possibly the most annoying left-wing TV pundit of them all. Genuine question: Why is he unable to purchase a new blue t-shirt that actually fits him?

30: JEREMY CORBYN

WHO: Former Labour party leader

WHY? Slippery Starmer may claim it’s changed, but the core of Corbyn’s unhinged antisemitic Labour party remains strong, even if it’s hidden from plain sight.

29: JOHN CLEESE

WHO: Formerly great British comedian who has lost the plot

WHY? Step away from the keyboard! When it comes to unnecessarily destroying legacies, no one has succeeded more than the Fawlty Towers great, being sucked into left-wing conspiracy theories on X and even suggesting that Hitler was preferable to Donald Trump. His highly anticipated GB News show proved to be an embarrassing flop.



28: ED MILIBAND

WHO: Failed Labour leader turned shadow energy secretary

WHY? The bloke who famously backstabbed his own brother to seize power of Labour only to face a crushing defeat is somehow set to return to Cabinet under Slippery Starmer to lead the Nut Zero charge. He could bankrupt the country from the environment portfolio at this rate.



27: SANGITA MYSKA

WHO: LBC’s new leftie loud mouth

WHY? Myska is part of the woke new broom at the Labour Broadcasting Company formerly known as LBC who is hired to spread division. Focussing on nasty personal attacks on anyone who identifies as centre right, her disdain for the radio audience the channel used to cater for is clear for all to see.



26: DAVID LAMMY

WHO: Labour’s shadow foreign secretary who compared Brexiteers to Nazis

WHY? How incredibly depressing that the man who proudly boasted that his comparison of members of the pro-Brexit Tory party ERG to Hitler “wasn’t strong enough” will soon likely be representing the UK on the world stage. Lammy is obsessed with division and gutter identity politics, not someone who should be trusted with international relations.

25: DEVI SRIDHAR

WHO: Zero Covid zealot

WHY? During the Covid crisis, no public health official was given more of a platform than Scheming Sturgeon’s telegenic adviser making batshit crazy calls for a Zero Covid approach, including total elimination of the virus in Scotland. Her rhetoric, which she’s now sheepishly admitted was wrong, nevertheless made her a star. But was dangerous and she should never be taken seriously from a scientific perspective again.

24: MARINA PURKISS

WHO: Nauseating left-wing commentator

WHY? Carol Vorderman without any discernible brain power, Purkiss is part of the new wave of left-wing commentators made famous by X who revel in throwing personal insults and unfounded accusations. But, like all of them, she’ll still happily take the Murdoch or GB News coin when the price is right.

23: JOHN BERCOW

WHO: Bully boy Speaker who tried to subvert the will of the people

WHY? If Bercow had been on the right, his disgraceful behaviour would have seen him ostracised. But because the proven bully used his power misguidedly to make it almost impossible to implement Brexit, he remains the toast of TV studios the world over. That doesn’t change the fact that he’ll go down in history as the worst Speaker in the history of the British parliament.

22: JOHN MAJOR

WHO: Brexit-hating former Prime Minister

WHY? What happened to the concept of former Prime Ministers gracefully going about their business without attempting to do down the democratic will of the people? One of two former Prime Ministers to make the list, Major has become a thorn in the side of his successors, especially in regards to his unnatural resistance to Brexit. Given the failure of his sleazy administration led to three terms of Blair, taking on an older statesman role would have been far more successful.

21: ANGELA RAYNER

WHO: Labour party deputy leader

WHY? The likely next Deputy Prime Minister showed her true colours when secretly recorded ranting of half the country: “We cannot get any worse than a bunch of scum, homophobic, racist, misogynistic, absolute vile, banana republic, vile, nasty, Etonian piece of scum.” Rayner’s hatred of all Conservatives – or anyone who doesn’t vote for the Labour party – ensures any overtures by Labour to be inclusive in government should not be taken seriously.

20: MATT HANCOCK

WHO: Disgraced former Health Secretary turned reality TV star

WHY? Even faced with categorical evidence of wrongdoing during his woeful management of the Covid pandemic, simply designed to boost his own fame to hell with lives and livelihoods, Hancock still refuses to back down or apologise. The worst type of politician whose lockdown and vaccine zealotry has cast a long shadow over the country.

19: ED DAVEY

WHO: Liberal Democrat leader

WHY? Liked by just 18 per cent of the country, with abominable name recognition this close to a seismic general election, Davey was already in a precarious position. But the disgraceful Post Office scandal, which he was responsible for as minister for postal affairs from 2010 to 2012, has damned him to failure. Given the number of times he called for other public figures to resign for far less, he’s now proven to be a man with no honour.

18: HUMZA USELESS

WHO: Incompetent First Minister of Scotland

WHY? The most useless Scottish politician of his generation – a failure in the health, justice and transport portfolios – Humza was narrowly elected leader of the crumbling SNP by loyal allies of Scheming Sturgeon. That decision will prove to be decisive in seeing off the nightmare of Scottish separatism, but it does little to improve the lot of Scots suffering the consequences of a generation of failed SNP governance.

17: SUE GRAY

WHO: Partygate witch hunter in chief who snaffled Boris Johnson and then defected to Labour

WHY? “She’s completely impartial and not politically motivated,” the usual suspects in the establishment wailed, as Gray was announced as the woman to lead the farcical Partygate snivel service investigation that eventually resulted in the democratically elected PM Boris Johnson being hounded from parliament. Months later, she was announced as Slippery Starmer’s chief of staff and is directly in charge of trying to make the bloke Prime Minister. It’s a level of corruption that’s hard to comprehend.

16: JEREMY HUNT

WHO: China and lockdown loving Chancellor

WHY? Proof of how the establishment won’t take no for an answer, Chairman Hunt was forced on Liz Truss as Chancellor, despite being heartily rejected twice by Tory members in the contest for leader. It’s no wonder true conservatives didn’t want him anywhere near power, given his admiration for the CCP and support of their authoritarian lockdowns. In Number 11, he has been responsible for reversing tax cuts and frustrating Brexit, hardly a surprise, given he once suggested overturning the result of the referendum. The fact he is in Cabinet at all shows how there is no such thing as power to the people when it comes to the British political establishment.

15: EMILY MAITLIS

WHO: Ex-Newsnight host who finally publicly exposed the simmering bias at the BBC

WHY? Perhaps I should be thanking the News Agent bore. After all, the left-wing activist was the woman who single-handedly proved what folk like I had been saying for years: impartiality within the news division of the British Bashing Corporation was a mirage. So after actively using Newsnight to campaign against the Boris Johnson administration, she finally realised the game was up and now provides left-wing commentary alongside two equally leftie former Beeb colleagues.

14: ROGER HALLAM

WHO: Extinction Rebellion founder

WHY? Without Hallam, it’s possible eco terrorism wouldn’t have been regularly populating the streets of the UK, often dumbfounding authorities who seem to struggle to arrest green goons for breaking the law. XR paved the way for Insulate Britain, Just Stop Oil and even the once respectable Greenpeace to cause civil disobedience on a regular basis, while spreading a doomsday message of hysteria that fails to take into account the fact that the UK is leading the western world in reducing carbon emissions. I’d love these champagne socialists to take their “protests” to Beijing, Moscow or Doha and then see how emboldened they feel. Lock them up!

13: ALASTAIR CAMPBELL

WHO: Iraq war liar turned MSM political pundit

WHY? It’s an absurdly British phenomenon that a man who should be forever professionally shamed for helping to lead the country into an illegal war thanks to a sexed up dossier should find himself pontificating about the lies told by other political figures on the British Bashing Corporation, Woke ITV and Sly News. But the establishment happily rehabilitated Blair’s bully boy, where he interviews globalist figures like Bill Gates on his podcast alongside the aforementioned Rory Stewart.

12: CAROLINE DINENAGE

WHO: Conservative in name only authoritarian Chair of Media Select Committee

WHY? There was a time when Tory politicians believed in the sanctity of the fourth estate. No longer. When Russell Brand was accused by Channel 4 and The Sunday Times, Dinenage, as Chair of the Media Select Committee, demanded he be demonetised. YouTube immediately relented, proving the concept of innocent before proven guilty no longer exists during media-driven witch hunts. What’s worse is that Dinenage then campaigned to have both myself and Bev Turner removed from GB News over the same issue, a chilling abuse of what limited power she should really have.

11: ADIL RAY

WHO: Anti-British presenter of Good Morning Britain

WHY? For a programme designed to cheerily wake up the nation, Ray was a surprising choice of host, given his constant refrain that he is actually “ashamed to be British” for everything from the Rwanda policy to Liz Truss becoming PM. But this is Woke ITV where very different rules apply on breakfast telly and Ray’s constant hectoring of anyone remotely conservative and desire to paint everything, even the sport of cricket, as racist saw him immediately lined up for promotion. Viewers switched off in their droves.

10: INDIA WILLOUGHBY

WHO: The nastiest, most unhinged trans influencer in the world (and that’s saying something)

WHY? India’s transition from moderate trans media figure to hate-filled radical mirrors the LGBT+ movement itself. Back in 2020, he even wrote: “I am not a fan of the divisive campaign that says anyone who calls themselves a woman should be treated like a woman at all times.” But over the past three years, the ex-newsreader has become a full-time troll on social media platform X, lambasting real women like JK Rowling and Julia Hartley Brewer who stand up for the rights of biological women. Just like Willoughby himself once used to.

9: SLIPPERY STARMER

WHO: Labour leader who backed Jeremy Corbyn to become Prime Minister

WHY? Pretending to be Mr Moderate, Keir is deliberately hoodwinking British voters fed up with a pathetic Conservative In Name Only government. But, make no mistake, the man who wanted to serve in a Jeremy Corbyn cabinet is preparing to usher in a communist takeover of Great Britain. Young children will be mutilated thanks to woke gender extremism, diversity policies will smash the idea of a meritocracy, and sky-high taxes will drive out successful businesses. And just wait until he tries to reverse Brexit. Starmer is out to destroy Britain as we know it.

8: OWEN JONES

WHO: Guardian columnist

WHY? Wrong on every issue – the rights of biological women, electing Jeremy Corbyn Prime Minister and the war in the Middle East – the Oxford educated, hard left activist remains a favourite on the MSM. But The Guardian’s reputation has forever been smashed when the management backed his bullying tactics over star female columnists Hadley Freeman and Suzanne Moore.

7: TONY BLAIR

WHO: Formal globalist Prime Minister who still believes he’s running the show (and sometimes is)

WHY? Like a Davos dwelling Voldemort, the PM responsible for the illegal Iraq war still believes he has a divine right to lead Britain. Be it dictating how many Covid jabs the healthy should have inflicted upon them, demanding face masks become compulsory to avoid “disaster” or insisting Brexit will be eventually overturned, he’s always wrong. But always backed up by the media and his close pals like Bill Gates. The thought of him pulling the strings of a Slippery Starmer administration is beyond terrifying.

6: CAROL VORDERMAN

WHO: Ex-Countdown host and David Cameron groupie turned left-wing X troll

WHY? Hoping we’ll all forget the days where she hung out with David Cameron and Matt Hancock as a Tory groupie, Vorders is now a left-wing attack dog, launching unspeakably nasty tirades on X, using whatever guff Byline Times or Novara Media have cooked up that day. She’s gone from Rear of the Year to a total asshole.

5: SCHEMING STURGEON

WHO: The ex-First Minister of Scotland

WHY? No one human being has done more to cause division between the nations of the United Kingdom, usually at the expense of the Scottish people. In fact, her governance of Scotland was a monumental disaster. But the SNP became a personal fiefdom where retaining power was more important than anything. The Scottish Covid Inquiry has at least shown the true nature of Scheming Sturgeon, where she branded Boris Johnson a “f**king clown” while attempting to politicise the Covid crisis at every turn. Shameful.



4: SADIQ KHAN

WHO: The failed mayor of London

WHY? Is it possible for one democratically elected man to destroy the greatest city in the world within a decade? When it comes to London, the answer is an unequivocal yes. Khan’s London has become a third world hell hole, where muggings are accepted as a daily risk. The Muslim mayor’s focus on divisive identity politics to cover up his own failings has further added to the tinderbox reality in the UK’s biggest city.

3: DOCTOR SHOLA MOS-SHOGBAMIMU

WHO: The UK’s race-baiter in chief

WHY? When Lucy Letby was convicted of the worst baby killing spree in British history, rather than condemn such a horrific act by a disturbed individual, Dr Shola returned to her favourite theme, writing: “Lucy Letby exemplifies how ideology of whiteness keeps Britain in a chokehold.” No matter the subject, this nasty human will lead the growing scourge of anti-white racism, which is now clearly considered acceptable in modern Britain, given she continues to be regularly given prominent slots in the MSM. Shola uses constant hatred, division and identity politics to try and tear Britain apart.

2: GARY LINEKER

WHO: Biased Britain-hating BBC millionaire

WHY? No one man has done more to destroy half the country’s faith in the British Bashing Corporation. Despite being paid more of our money than any other host at the Beeb, Lineker has systematically refused to follow impartiality rules, turning director general Tim Davie into an impotent laughing stock. By standing by the Brexit and Tory loathing autocue chump, BBC management have been clear with what they really think: We only represent half of you now. Well, fine, stop sending us to jail for failing to pay your despicable poll tax.

1: JAMES O’BRIEN

WHO: LBC Presenter and hard left crank

WHY? If any presenter or journalist on the right had given such a platform to the paedophile fantasist Carl Beech, who ruined the lives of so many high profile individuals with false allegations, they would be rightly condemned, but O’Brien suffered no such indignity. Indeed, the Labour Broadcasting Company tormentor is unable to ever admit that he’s wrong. But he’s more than happy to berate, belittle and torment any of his callers who dare to disagree with his hard left view of the world. O’Brien is personally responsible for degrading the dialogue in modern day Britain, far too happily throwing around terms like bigot and racist. He promotes a lack of tolerance and hate towards anyone who shares a different view. Particularly intriguing given the former Tory voter and Daily Express hack only changed his own perspective of the world to stay in gainful employment.