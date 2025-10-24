THE END OF STARMER AS LABOUR PLOT FOR ISLAM VOTE & TO MAKE SHABANA MAHMOOD 1ST MUSLIM PM

But the priority of this crooked and corrupt Labour government is to secure the Muslim vote as they fear the Greens under Zack Polanski, and Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana’s leftist mob are becoming the Islamist party of choice. But what a shock new video of Two Tier Keir and Labour’s pick to be the first Muslim Prime Minister in Shabana Mahmood didn’t reveal is that the women in burkas and hijabs were consigned to the corner of the room as the leader spoke to the men. Meanwhile, the UK’s media class remains as out of touch as ever. In his Digest, Dan uncovers the fight for the soul of Britain as the two party system is finally smashed forever. Then analysis from Connor Tomlinson, host of Tomlinson Talks on YouTube. PLUS: Fears that News UK will close Talk TV if Mike Graham is sacked for the Facebook post he insists he didn’t send, as Katie Hopkins weighs in and the suspended presenter speaks out for the first time since the news went public. AND: Michael Gove covers up a debate at The Spectator as a major free speech row breaks out. Why won’t he release the footage?