THE END OF SLIPPERY STARMER AS MSM BRUTALLY TURN ON PM AS ANGELA RAYNER PLOTS TO REPLACE HIM

Even his own party now acknowledge that – but the globalist puppet isn’t going down without a carefully scripted fight from his masters.



But it’s not just Labour that has turned brutally on Starmer too, the MSM is done as well. And he has no answers.

Wes Streeting has been finished off by his close friendship with his hero Peter Mandelson, meaning Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage are now openly salivating about taking on a future Prime Minister Dan has today blessed as Red Rayner the Tax Evader.



Dan analyses a seismic day in British politics as Slippery Starmer finally understands the game is up before analysis from the superb Doctor Philip Kiszely, cultural historian, academic, author, political commentator and senior fellow at the New Culture Forum.



We’ll also be joined today for an exclusive interview from Nick Buckley, the Advance UK candidate running against Matt Goodwin in Manchester’s Gorton and Denton by-election.



PLUS: GB News is shamed by Elon Musk for giving a platform for insane lefties claiming the British countryside is too white and dogs should be banned to appease Muslims.

AND: Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s new staff go on strike at Sandringham in a shocking new royal twist, as King Charles is confronted over the Epstein scandal.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Lady Colin Campbell joins us for her unique take on the crisis engulfing the British Royal Family.