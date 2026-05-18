STARMER REFUSES TO LEAVE DOWNING ST AS TOMMY ROBINSON ISSUES SHOCK WAR WARNING TO PRIME MINISTER

But as we come on air today, Slippery Starmer is barricading himself inside Number 10 Downing Street and putting power before principle yet again, as Calamity Lammy – our ludicrous Deputy Prime Minister – insists Two Tier Keir isn’t going anywhere and decides to launch another war against Tommy instead.



Well today we can prove to the treacherous Deputy Prime Minister that all the violence was – surprise surprise – coming from the leftists and Islamists.



Also today: The Makerfield showdown is going to be the biggest by-election in history with Rupert Lowe announcing Restore Britain WILL stand a candidate, after receiving support at UTK.



We’ll get into it all today with the two superb hosts of our Outspoken coverage of the rally this weekend: Lauren the Insider and Leo Kearse.



PLUS: Wes Streeting’s now deleted old tweets are exposed – and they prove why this sexist violent pig is completely wrong to ever become Prime Minister.



AND: The man who was meant to be here hosting UTK, American independent journalist Don Keith, speaks out about being banned from the country by Slippery Starmer.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle is humiliated in Geneva as just a handful of passersby turn up to hear her most delusional speech ever. We’ll team up with the Royal News Network for extensive coverage. To watch in full, please subscribe at https://www.outspoken.live