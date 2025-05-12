Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

Slippery Starmer is right about one thing: The United Kingdom now is, tragically, an island of strangers, after the elite class, deep state and uniparty spent SIX DECADES – from Enoch Powell in the 60s to Rupert Lowe today – ignoring our opposition to mass immigration, both legal and illegal, destroying the fabric of Great Britain as we know it.

But other than that, this Labour government’s plan to finally cut immigration today is nothing more than weasel words from a Prime Minister who believes the opposite of what he is advocating.

It took Reform UK’s smashing of the uniparty at the local elections for Starmer to make any form of commitment. Cutting mass immigration didn’t make it onto his much vaunted missions, first steps or milestones.

Even today there was no net migration target, proving that Starmer is all talk.

By posting just a nine second clip from the Downing Street press conference where Starmer ruled out disentangling from the ECHR or disapplying human rights laws in immigration cases, Nigel Farage completely exposed Starmer’s plan as bullshit, writing: "This government will not do what it takes to control our borders. Only Reform UK will leave the ECHR and deport illegal migrants."

Indeed, Farage and mass deportation game changer Lowe blew holes in Starmer’s tough rhetoric.

Farage added on X: "On the day of Keir Starmer's big fightback against Reform UK, 250 young men are already crossing the Channel by 8am. How many are Iranian terrorists."

Starmer’s tough talk was so transparent, given his track record as an open borders zealot who advocated for free movement and Labour making the positive case for immigration.

SMASH THE GANGS PLAN ALREADY DEAD

What’s more Starmer’s plan to smash the gangs is already dead, with record numbers of terrorists, rapists and murderers arriving via the Channel so far this year in an unprecedented invasion that the mainstream media has still not decided is a significant story.

And these scumbags of society, who have broken into Britain, now live amongst us.

As Tommy Robinson’s team pointed out at the weekend: "Starmer has begun moving the thousands of fighting age foreign men out of hotels. Is he deporting them? Of course not! He's now placing them into social housing in quiet mining towns! A local in Bishop Auckland filmed the shameful act this week!"

So why did his rhetoric so dramatically change this morning?

Well as axed Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe argued, the so-called online right has all of a sudden made mass deportations a mainstream part of the political debate.

But Lowe slammed Starmer’s announcements today as “wholly inadequate”, arguing: "Net migration will remain in the hundreds of thousands for years to come. We don't just need to stop the flow, we need to start emptying the bath. For the foreseeable future, more people need to be leaving than settling."

He also argued anyone coming to the UK should be able to speak English BEFORE they arrive, writing of Starmer’s claim that migrants should commit to learning English after they’ve got here: "Total tripe. They shouldn't commit to learning English, they should be entirely fluent BEFORE they arrive. You live in England, you speak English."

EVEN YOUNG PEOPLE HAVE TURNED ON STARMER

The irony is that Starmer has signed his political death warrant today by pledging to take back control of our borders with no plan to do so.

Even Labour moderates like ex-Labour MP Gloria De Piero have had enough, arguing: "I honestly don't get how it has come to this. And yes I am still a Labour Party member and proud to be so but we haven't learned enough lessons since the appalling insult to the intelligence of people who voted Brexit."

No wonder young people have turned against Starmer in record numbers.

He is an empty shell of a politician and I truly believe it is now only a matter of time before the Labour left have had enough and inflict Angela Rayner onto us all – and then it really will be time to consider self-deportation!

