SICK ISLAMIST PLOT TO BAN DOGS IN BRITAIN BACKED BY BBC AS SCOTT MILLS COVER UP DEEPENS

First, the hard left BBC News is pushing Islamist anti-dog propaganda attempting to get Britain’s favourite pet BANNED as a result of Muslim hate, with even Andrew Neil now admitting that BBC News has a death wish and Ricky Gervais, Laurence Fox and Graham Linehan all hitting back.

And the Corporation engulfed in a new underage sex scandal cover up, with confirmation that newly sacked Radio 2 breakfast show host Scott Mills WAS probed by police and interviewed under caution in 2018 regarding serious sex offences against a teenage boy aged under 16.

Dan outlines the disgrace of the BBC and how the Islamist hard left is splitting from the pro-LGBT agenda Green party in his Digest.

Then reaction from the Superstar Panel: Advance UK leader Ben Habib and conservative political commentator Sophie Corcoran.

PLUS: Matt Goodwin destroys himself as even GB News turns on the Reform UK candidate after he admits to copying his controversial new book title from Douglas Murray.

AND: Woke ITV management are plunged into a new crisis over the shocking bias of Good Morning Britain presenter Ed Balls.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince William banishes Princess Beatrice and Eugenie from the Royal Family as he takes control of the monarchy from dying King Charles. The shocking inside story the MSM will not report with our Royal Mastermind Angela Levin.