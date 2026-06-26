RUPERT LOWE FURIOUSLY FIGHTS BACK IN RESTORE WAR AS HE ADMITS MULTICULTURALISM HAS DESTROYED UK

…with a migrant crime epidemic as police hunt two Middle Eastern men in Scotland as Linton-On-Ouse, a small village of just 800 people in North Yorkshire is set to receive 3,750 illegal migrants, outnumbering the population by over four to one.

But it’s in our day to day life too, with this video of an 80-year-old woman being blocked on the stairs at a train station hitting home.

In this context, the rise of Restore Britain is understandable, with Rupert Lowe now the preferred Prime Minister among Sun readers, even as a civil war tears through the party over his comments over multiculturalism.

Connor Tomlinson’s decision to seemingly withdraw support from the party has caused an MSM sensation, leaped on by Reform UK.

But today Rupert Lowe is fighting back in a no holds barred video of his own.

We’ll hear from him in the Digest and then Connor will respond.

PLUS: Horrifying new police bodycam footage of the night Henry Nowak was killed in an anti-white slaughtering, reveals cops giving soft touch treatment to the Sikh murderer Vikrum Digwa. We’ll show you much more of what happened.

AND: Slippery Starmer’s anti-free speech government attempts to ban podcasts like this one in favour of content from the discredited British Bashing Corporation. We’ll reveal the chilling threat to independent media.

THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plot to secure Buckingham Palace for themselves, after King Charles and Prince William confirm they’ll never reside at the London landmark. All the latest as we team up with the Royal News Network.