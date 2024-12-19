Reform UK's hard charging Rupert Lowe on Axel Rudakubana "injunction", why Elon Musk will make Nigel Farage PM and widespread anti-white racism in the snivel service

Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

It’s a full-fledged leftie meltdown, folks.

Elon Musk is not just ready to rumble when it comes to his hatred – shared by most Brits – of Two Tier Keir, he’s ready to bankroll Reform too.

It’s fair to say the world’s richest and most important businessman’s landmark meeting with Nick Candy and Nigel Farage at Mar-a-lago couldn’t have gone any better.

I saw Nigel and Nick on Tuesday night at the launch of the Heartland Institute and their jetlag was completely overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of what’s ahead.

The pair are clear: The special relationship is now in their hands.

And it’s fascinating to hear about the big name Tory donors and mainstream media figures who are finally waking up to what’s ahead.

PANIC FROM POLITICAL ESTABLISHMENT

Cue predictable panic from the leftie political establishment.

But as Farage’s former funder Arron Banks put it: “You were fine with trade unions sinking £10m’s into U.K. politics. However , I love the way this has triggered all the right people.”

Oh I do too.

And even the holdouts on the right now admit it’s time to get behind Reform…

The brilliant Connor Tomlinson, who just last week had been debating with Richard Tice, announced: “It's Reform, whether you like it or not. There's no going against support for Trump and Musk. The currents of history are in motion. Efforts should be concentrated on getting it election-ready, from here on out.”

And perhaps it was my special guest on Outspoken for the Uncancelled Interview, which you can watch in full above, who put it best.

Rupert Lowe, the hard driving Reform UK MP, wrote: “Westminster panic is rapidly growing around Reform’s increasing influence and popularity. Good. It’s going to get A LOT worse for Labour and the Tories. Change is coming.”

The most effective new MP of 2024 also spoke out to me about the Southport Massacre cover up, anti-white racism by the civil service and Two Tier policing driven by Slippery Starmer.