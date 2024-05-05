ROYAL EXCLUSIVE: Meghan claimed to Prince Harry that Diana told her they were right to travel to Platinum Jubilee during morning yoga session

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: OUR NEXT MEMBERS TOWN HALL WILL BE TAKING PLACE TOMORROW (BANK HOLIDAY MONDAY) WITH THE IRREPRESSIBLE CHRISTINE AND NEIL HAMILTON

Outspoken members will have a unique opportunity to ask questions directly of the media personality and her UKIP leader husband during this special live event at 6PM UK/1PM ET/10AM PST. To be part of it, upgrade to a paid subscription here. Paid subscribers also get access to our Outspoken Live Chat and get to communicate directly with me. Plus, you’re supporting my big decision to leave the MSM behind and launch an uncensored new platform.

Actress Meghan Markle’s emotional manipulation of Prince Harry, especially related to his intense emotions over the late Princess Diana, has long been rumoured.

But today the grim extent of that power play is revealed.

On the day the Sussexes quietly attended an event for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, Princess Beatrice overheard a shocking admission.

Meghan told Harry: “Your mum talked to me this morning during yoga and she’s really glad that we’re here.”

The revelation is made by US royal reporter and Harry and Meghan expert Kinsey Schofield during a new bombshell Outspoken Uncancelled interview, which you can watch in full above.

“I was definitely instructed not to repeat this but I’m going to repeat this here,” Kinsey told me from California. “At the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee when Harry and Meghan were in that room, we kind of saw them peeking out, allegedly Beatrice overheard Meghan say to Prince Harry: ‘Your mum talked to me this morning during yoga and she’s really glad that we’re here.’That’s what we’re working with.”

Leave a comment

MEGHAN COSPLAYED DIANA

Kinsey believes the story is “100 per cent” illustrative of the fact Meghan cosplayed Diana as part of her cynical bid to win the heart of Harry, before attempting to tear the Royal Family apart, leading to Megxit and a forever war between the Duke of Sussex and his brother and future king Prince William.

“When Meghan realised she had this in with Prince Harry she went into actress mode and started studying her character and that character being Princess Diana,” Kinsey tells me. “She knew what she wanted. Meghan has always pursued men to elevate her, whether it be with Trevor (Engelson, her ex-husband) in Hollywood or whether it be the chef in Toronto.”

Kinsey is America’s foremost Diana expert and hosts the podcast To Di For Daily, but she says of Harry and Meghan: “I think that Diana would be appalled at their behaviour and at the way that they hurt the family.”

Moreso, if Diana hadn’t died, she doubts Harry would ever have ended up romancing the American Suits actress and divorcee.

Kinsey says: “I don’t know that Harry would have married Meghan if Diana were alive. I do believe that he would have married one of his earlier girlfriends like Chelsy (Davy). Chelsy would have had Diana to mentor her through some of this chaos.”

Please spread the word about this column Share

NO REUNION BETWEEN HARRY & WILLIAM

Kinsey’s revelation comes as the Prince Harry psychodrama returns to London this week, with the Duke expected to attend an Invictus Games event at St Paul’s Cathedral and potentially meet his cancer-stricken father King Charles.

But there will be no reunion with Prince William, as Kinsey confirms: “Prince Harry and his wife have made Prince William and the Princess of Wales’s lives a living hell over the last few years. Prince William is sitting back feeling very hurt and very protective of his family. And why jeopardise the peace they have worked so hard for?”

And Kinsey is horrified Meghan’s desperate PR bids didn’t even stop to take account of the horrifying dual cancer announcements.

“We got the news that the Princess of Wales had this planned abdominal surgery and the King was going in for prostate surgery and within a couple of days Meghan Markle was announcing her partnership with Lemonada Media – we didn’t even take a break. Throughout this time when we’ve been dealing with cancer for both individuals, Meghan has sent out I think it’s 20 pots of jam to the likes of Kris Jenner and Chrissy Tegan, America’s favourite cyber bully.”

She adds: “When people here (in America) want to talk to me about her jam, I cannot believe I’m talking about Meghan Markle making jam. The reality is if she’d just had some patience and some kindness she would be the rockstar she expected to be when she told one Kensington Palace employee: ‘I’m going to be your boss one day.’ Like she would be the rock star right now.”

SUSSEX STAFF SIGN MAD NDAS

Personally, I just feel so sorry for the King having to deal with Harry’s relentless victimhood issues this week – he should be given the space to recover by his troublemaking younger son. He doesn’t need demands of apologies for Meghan, security from the UK government and whatever the latest grievance happens to me.

And, maybe this makes me a terrible person, but I sort of want him to be booed when he turns up at St Paul’s so he can understand how truly angry the British public remain with him.

But Kinsey adds of Harry: “He doesn’t think he’s done anything wrong – tell me that that is not crazy. He is under the delusion that he is fighting for this woman who is the reincarnation of his deceased mother. I’m not justifying it, but he has no clear vision of the hurt he has caused. I don’t think he’s sorry, no. He feels justified in his actions. He would tell you he is protecting his wife; he is protecting his children.”

And Kinsey believes the reason we haven’t heard from more former staff of Harry and Meghan at both Buckingham Palace and Archewell is because of draconian non-disclosure agreements.

She reveals: “I heard this about one of the nannies. The NDAs they have to sign are crazy. One day I wonder if someone will snap and say: ‘I don’t care, I’m going to talk.’ Because there has been so much turnover and you’d expect to hear much more about it. But unfortunately when you go and work for them you have to sign pages and pages.”

The staffers should be brave because, trust me, Harry and Meghan aren’t going to sue; that would put all of their behaviour towards staff, including at Buckingham Palace, on trial. And that’s never going to happen.

My door is always open…

IN OUR EXCLUSIVE UNCANCELLED INTERVIEW, WHICH YOU CAN WATCH IN FULL ABOVE, KINSEY ALSO REVEALS:

-Why Harry is using the Invictus Games as a branding exercise ahead of the Nigerian tour

-New problems at Harry and Meghan’s charity Archewell

-How Harry is trying to wash his hands of the Africa Park scandal involving torture and rape

-Whether the American MSM should be revealing private details of the King’s health diagnosis

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: OUR NEXT MEMBERS TOWN HALL WILL BE TAKING PLACE TOMORROW (BANK HOLIDAY MONDAY) WITH THE IRREPRESSIBLE CHRISTINE AND NEIL HAMILTON