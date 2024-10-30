Robert Jenrick slams MSM for cover up over Southport accused Axel Rudakubana in his only independent media interview given to Outspoken

Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch have given scores of MSM interviews over the course of this Conservative election campaign, but neither had sat down with a journalist or broadcaster from the independent media.



That changed yesterday when Jenrick agreed to appear on Outspoken to be quizzed by me on topics mainstream journalists and broadcasters tend to avoid:

the need for mass deportations

doing a deal with Nigel Farage

the threat to free speech

the jailings of Lucy Connolly , Julie Sweeney and Tommy Robinson

the death of Peter Lynch in custody

defunding the BBC and selling Channel 4

But, most importantly, in light of the Southport Massacre cover up by Two Tier Keir Starmer and the authorities finally being confirmed by Merseyside Police yesterday, Jenrick admitted the MSM is now responsible for censorship over events that do not fit their dangerous woke world view.

He told me: “I don’t want people to be calling out incidents squeamishly or selectively as we saw earlier in the summer. I want the media to be able to speak about these things much more openly. I’m worried that we are sliding into a position that we see in some other European countries like Germany where there is censorship either by regulation or self-censorship and serious crimes being committed, for example, by illegal migrants on the streets are not being covered properly out of fear for community tensions and community cohesions. That is wrong. We need to be sure our media are calling out what is happening – no veil of secrecy being drawn over what’s happening on our own streets. That is letting the British public down.”

You know I am always honest with the Outspoken family about my political positions.

I am a member of no party but voted for Reform UK at the last election after years of betrayals by the Tories, with Fishy Rishi Sunak being the final straw.

But if I were a Conservative party member, I have absolutely no hesitation to say I would be voting for Jenrick over Kemi Badenoch, who is captured by CCHQ and has offered no firm policy proposals.

In the interview above, I made Jenrick issue a solemn vow to you, the Outspoken family.

With Jenrick as Tory leader and Farage at the helm of a surging Reform, we could well see a shifting of the Overton window over how we can claim back Britain.

