This time last year, the thoroughly intellectually dishonest smear merchants Emily Maitlis and Owen Jones were part of a vicious witch-hunt designed to destroy my career and life, based on despicable lies by criminal extremists.

It had been launched with the singular aim of taking the heat off their establishment pal Huw Edwards, who, they insisted without a hint of irony, was being subject to a gross campaign of destruction by The Sun newspaper.

One year on, I have been completely exonerated by two police forces, received damages and a public apology from The Guardian and Daily Mirror, and, this week, even the Ofcommunists dropped their last outstanding investigation into my former GB News show.

They tried to destroy my reputation and life, but failed. Thanks to your support, I am stronger than ever. My mainstream media career might be over, but my audience has never been more engaged and I am finally free to pursue the independent journalism that I believe the world desperately needs through this Outspoken Substack and my new daily live show.

By contrast, the MSM and establishment hero is facing prison after pleading guilty to child porn charges.

The man the BBC allowed to anchor election results and announce the late Queen’s death to the world was doing so with child abuse images of boys as young as seven in the mobile phone in his pocket.

So why is it that the media elites did all they could to drive Father Calvin Robinson, Laurence Fox, Mark Steyn and I off broadcast television, while sitting by silently as the British Bashing Corporation engaged in a cover up on the scale of Jimmy Savile?

The answer is…