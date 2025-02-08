Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

It was a hammer blow for the brilliant Heritage Foundation and its important public interest case to get Prince Harry’s immigration documents released.

Almost certainly those hidden files will show all the revelations of cocaine, magic mushroom and other illegal drug use - including in the USA - revealed in the duplicitous Duke’s autobiography Spare were not disclosed to authorities before his move to Montecito.

And that matters.

Why, at a time when America had lost control of its borders, was a proven law breaker given special treatment?

How critical was Harry and Meghan Markle’s endorsement of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris before the 2020 election, breaking all royal protocols, in securing special treatment from the administration?

But today, just days after Heritage and its peerless director Nile Gardiner, were making real progress in court, the new President has spoken out.

In a bombshell statement he told the New York Post this afternoon of the Harry case: “I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

His comments to Miranda Devine, confirming the serious troubles in the Sussex marriage I first revealed on this Substack, will completely overshadow Meghan’s “surprise” (yeah right!) speech at the Invictus Games where she tried her best to convince the world she still loves her husband and, er, as a “mum” of pre-school children knows what a lunchbox is.

Conservatives the world over will be disappointed by the decision, but I can reveal the REAL reason Harry will quite clearly be let off the hook by the US administration.

Multiple members of Trump’s orbit, including members of his official new team, and sources within the Royal Family have told me…