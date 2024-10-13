Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

Click here to find out now

This Outspoken Substack is now the exclusive home of my original journalism and columns. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, by contrast I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages. In these dark times of censorship and a crackdown on free speech, it also means you are supporting an independent media revolution, for which I will be forever grateful.

For many years now, I have reported news around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that the captured Royal Rota has been too scared to touch.

The late Queen scolding Harry about his fiancé’s appalling behaviour, Catherine falling out with her sister-in-law over the way she was speaking to staff at Kensington Palace, going through multiple nannies in just six weeks, Megxit itself, the permanent move to California, and even questions about whether Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie have a right to remain in the line of succession…

They are just a few of the stories I broke before they became accepted as fact in the mainstream.

And in the last six months, I have tracked the evolving and fast unravelling relationship between the Sussexes as Harry begins to slowly realise that many of the warnings provided by his lifelong friends and blood relatives may have been anchored in truth.

Given Substack is now the home of my original reporting, I will continue to reveal what the MSM won't say about the state of Harry and Meghan’s marriage. Here is the latest from my various watertight sources close to Meghan in California, Prince Harry in the UK, and the Royal Family…