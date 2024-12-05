Get 30% off for 1 year

Two very significant new pieces of data today which reflect the massive discontent in UK politics.

You won’t hear the MSM tackle the genuine fears of demographic change in this country, but I will in this independent space.

And I understand the growing discontent at news that for the first time ever Muhummad is now the most popular name for baby boys, overtaking Noah.

It’s no coincidence that intense concerns about the changing face of the UK, which is being altered beyond recognition by mass immigration against our express will, is causing a political earthquake.

REFORM UK POLL LEAD OVER LABOUR

A just released poll this afternoon confirms the sea change.

The headline figure is Reform UK overtaking Labour for the first time. It is also Labour’s lowest percentage since October 2019 and their first time in third place since July 2019.

But it’s no wonder given how the public feels about Slippery Starmer continuing an unofficial open borders policy.

EXISTENTIAL CRISIS FOR TORIES

So what’s a failing Prime Minister to do? A dodgy reset, of course.

So today Starmer kept talking about his missions. Well it’s Mission Impossible as far as I’m concerned. He didn’t even bother to include stopping the boats or reducing immigration.

It’s no wonder Nigel Farage has all the momentum in British politics.

While it will not be an easy road to Number 10, the unthinkable smashing of the UK’s two party system, which has created a uniparty dominated by big spenders, high taxers and pro mass migration globalists, now seems within grasp.

And the Westminster elite know it.

So while they’ll double down on their attacks, they’re admitting for the first time that they are bloody terrified.

The Conservative party should be even more fearful as they face an existential crisis.

There was stunned silence from Tories earlier this week after the bombshell announcement that Tim Montgomerie, a Tory’s Tory and the founder of Conservative Home, a party member for over 30 years, was defecting to Reform UK…

Watch my in depth interview with Montie explaining his decision below…

Some inside the Reform movement are even concerned the shock poaching could see the party move further to the centre.

But for Nigel what matters is proving that Reform are an electoral force that has a realistic chance of beating the Tories.

There is a tectonic shift happening on the right of British politics – and it could save our United Kingdom.

By God we need it because if we continue on the present path for too long we are doomed.

