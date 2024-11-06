Last night the corrupt, crooked and biased MSM finally died as their lies over Donald Trump failed spectacularly

This Outspoken Substack is the exclusive home of my original journalism, columns AND now, by popular demand, the Uncancelled Aftershow. It is a safe space free of censorship and, your support from just £5 a month, not only gives you 30 minutes of extra content every weekday, but it also means you are helping me create an independent media revolution. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing also allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages.

Last night the corrupt, crooked and biased MSM finally died.

And we got to witness the collapse live in real time on both sides of the Atlantic as so-called journalists who have spent decades pretending to be impartial purveyors of truth allowed their guards to drop so significantly that they are forever exposed as activists.

And they’re so out of touch they had no idea it was going to end this way!

Indeed, they thought they were being so clever…

Channel 4 had the sanctimonious leftie hag Emily Maitlis and unbearably smug Krishnan Guru Murthy to set things up for a Trump defeat – and somehow the channel managed to convince the former UK PM Boris Johnson to be their whipping boy, alongside porn star Stormy Daniels whose entire living came from shagging Trump for cash and then pretending she’s holier than though.

But the stunts weren’t over yet. Scottish actor Brian Cox of Succession fame was all of a sudden determined to be an acceptable political commentator on an apparently serious news broadcaster.

It was all just designed to give the out of touch elite the boost they felt they deserved before an inevitable Kamala Harris victory…

But then things turned oh so beautifully…

REJECTING WOKE

The Americans had decided to reject woke in the most spectacular fashion and change history.

And it left Stormy and Maitlis, who ended up swearing and storming off set, speechless.

When Colin Brazier, the ex GB News presenter, woke up he posted on X: “This morning the mainstream media in the UK is clearly struggling to hide its disdain for tens of millions of Trump voters, just as they did for the millions of Britons who backed Brexit.”

And no one represented that better than the former Conservative MP Rory Stewart who had been so confident in Kamala’s victory he’d pledged to bet £100,000.

During one of the most awkward live broadcasts in the history of media, the worst political pundit in the UK started doing all sorts of mental arithmetic alongside an equally perturbed Alastair Campbell for why he’d got it so terribly wrong.

As the morning wore on, his justifications became ever more unhinged

Do not listen to these people!

The Fake News Agents have NO IDEA what’s going on with the people so their punditry is worthless.

Watching woke ITV as the realisation of a Trump victory dawned was equally nuts, with Tom Bradby – the left wing presenter who is BFFs with Prince Harry – actually went on air to accuse Trump of being a fascist.

After that he must never be taken seriously again.

But even though all of X had known the result for hours, the MSM networks couldn’t bring themselves to declare for Trump.

And then all hell broke loose in the elite class.

EXHAUSTING IDENTITY POLITICS

CNN soon decided the result is both sexist AND racist. Exhausting identity politics. I wonder how they'll explain the massive swing of black men to Donald Trump?

And what about all those celebrities who were going to swing it for Kamala!?

My thoughts and prayers are with Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, J-Lo, Usher, Cardi B and virtually every other close friend of P-Diddy.

Once again, their endorsements of the Democratic nominee fell flat on their face.

After Epstein, we won’t trust Hollywood celebrities ever again.

The endorsements that mattered most in this cycle: Independent media sensations Elon Musk and Megyn Kelly.

Yesterday did not just mark the beginning of the end of woke, it marked the end of the mainstream media pretending to be real journalists.

And I’m here for it.

God bless you, President Trump.