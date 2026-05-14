Ex-Muslim and host of Beyond Belief, Nuriyah Khan and Green Party member Fahima Mahomed join Dan in a brand new episode of The Clash: Is Islam good for women? This rare debate also includes discussion on the banning of the burqa and niqab and whether all muslims should abandon the faith in Britain.
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MUSLIM WOMAN CLASHES WITH EX-MUSLIM IN EXPLOSIVE RARE DEBATE ON WHETHER ISLAM IS GOOD FOR WOMEN
May 14, 2026
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