We have known for some time that the political and media elite despise us – ordinary hard-working folk terrified about the crumbling state of our country – but this weekend in the UK it became clear that the Prime Minister feels that way about us too.

During two incendiary press conferences, Slippery Starmer – the man who took the knee for Black Lives Matter extremists as they destroyed entire cities in the US and beat up the police in London – stoked the understandable anger and desperation that has been building since the Southport Massacre, where a knifeman with Rwandan parents rampaged at a Taylor Swift dance class, leaving three young girls dead.

Two Tier Keir’s decision to scorn, sneer and lecture, while making zero effort to calm the tensions, will have long-lasting consequences. He made it immediately clear he was not a Prime Minister representing all of us.

There was no attempt to address concerns about mass immigration, despite lies by countless governments that numbers would be slashed. Not to mention the failure of multiculturalism, a lack of assimilation, the inability to get a hospital appointment or buy a house, walk in the street with your phone out without being mugged, get a job or send your six-year-old daughter to a dance class in the confidence that she won’t be stabbed to death…

Upon viewing the footage of rioting over the weekend, Elon Musk had a simple and terrifying message: “Civil war is…