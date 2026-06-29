MSM & COPS COVER UP ANOTHER UK MIGRANT TERROR ATTACK AS SOMALIAN SLAMS CARS INTO LONDON SHOPPERS

But within hours the police insist the man is a British Somalian and there’s no terror involved. Cue silence from the legacy media. It’s a cycle that is repeated far too often.



Meanwhile, GB News describes an African migrant charged with the rape and murder of a two-year-old girl in Surrey as a French man, prompting fury from Katie Hopkins.



But now the Islamist Home Secretary wants to bring even more migrants in.



Dan will outline the real emergency we are facing in the Digest next and then get analysis from the great Leo Kearse.



PLUS: Adam Brooks finally calls out a GB News leftist live on air as a t*** in an astonishing on air clash over Islamism the channel has tried to delete from the internet. Don’t worry, I’ll show you what happened.



AND: King Charles accused of betraying Christianity to support Islamism as a historic change to the monarchy is introduced without any public debate.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry collapses in tears on holiday in Portugal as he melts down over the correct decision by the King not to intervene in his security loss, as he threatens to stop Meghan Markle, Archie and Lili from coming to the UK next week. We’ll team up with the Royal News Network for all the breaking developments.