MIKE GRAHAM'S FIRST INTERVIEW SINCE BEING SACKED BY TALK TV AS HE SITS DOWN WITH DAN

October 20th was the last time his millions of loyal listeners and viewers saw him on air on the Rupert Murdoch station that he made a force as its top rated presenter.



But after a civil war with woke presenters at Talk Sport sparked an internal investigation - where Mike refused to hand his personal phone to News UK bosses - his brutal sacking was announced live on air by his former colleague Julia Hartley Brewer.



Talk’s audience has launched a boycott and many have supported Mike, while others, even those on the right, have celebrated.

But today is Mike’s opportunity to get his voice back and respond.



PLUS: Mike reveals his plans to go independent with a brand new morning show launching on YouTube in just two weeks. But what will happen to Plank of the Week?



AND: Speaking of planks, we’ll reveal our Union Jackass. Dan will get Mike to pick his worst Briton in the world today too.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Angela Levin joins Dan in the studio for all the latest royal news, including why Meghan Markle is already in trouble in the fashion world and how Prince Harry is attempting to overshadow his brother Prince William again.

Sign up to watch live or on demand and totally ad free at https://www.outspoken.live