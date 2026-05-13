Dan Wootton Outspoken

Dan Wootton Outspoken

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MIKE GRAHAM GOES NUCLEAR AS HE DECLARES SADIQ KHAN HAS REMADE UK FOR FOREIGNERS IN EXPLOSIVE CLASH

Dan Wootton's avatar
Dan Wootton
May 13, 2026

Mike Graham, Anna May Mangan and Amy Anzel join us for The Clash Takedown - where heavyweights of the right are put on the spot to argue their controversial takes on subjects chosen by us versus two highly prepared and researched opponents who are on a hell bent mission to take them down. On the menu: Sadiq Khan, toxic masculinity, Nigel Farage and the BBC.

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