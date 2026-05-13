Mike Graham, Anna May Mangan and Amy Anzel join us for The Clash Takedown - where heavyweights of the right are put on the spot to argue their controversial takes on subjects chosen by us versus two highly prepared and researched opponents who are on a hell bent mission to take them down. On the menu: Sadiq Khan, toxic masculinity, Nigel Farage and the BBC.
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MIKE GRAHAM GOES NUCLEAR AS HE DECLARES SADIQ KHAN HAS REMADE UK FOR FOREIGNERS IN EXPLOSIVE CLASH
May 13, 2026
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