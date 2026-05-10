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Substack is the exclusive home of all Dan Wootton Outspoken content, including the daily live news show and the Royal Uncancelled Aftershow with no advertising whatsoever, alongside my original journalism, interviews and opinion columns. Unlike the corrupt MSM, which is controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, Outspoken is owned by no one other than YOU with no outsider investors. Your direct financial support allows the show to be produced, while being on Substack protects us from big tech cancellation and spurious lawfare. Subscribing also allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages.

I am launching a brand new format on Outspoken this week called The Clash: Takedown and I want my valued paid subscribers – who drive everything I am able to do outside of the MSM with no billionaire backers or control – to see it before anyone else.

And, trust me, everyone is going to be talking about these extraordinary debates between Mike Graham and Laurence Fox versus the woke women Amy Anzel and Anna May Mangan because it’s the type of debate the establishment media will simply no longer broadcast.

GUEST STOPS SHOW OVER LAURENCE FOX SLUR

Laurence causes one of our lefties to stop the show after just one topic because of a furious clash about anti-white racism in which he uses a word that black people repeat ad nauseam but can get a pale bloke cancelled within seconds.

He is also confronted over the GB News segment that saw both of us sacked from the former free speech channel.

And the rejected actor, who was recently banned from a family funeral because of his political views, reveals his bombshell plan to save the industry from a woke takeover.

It’s the most fiery debate we have ever hosted.

MIKE GRAHAM BRANDS FEMINIST STUPID

Mike is dropping absolute truth bombs, revealing for the first time the truth about Scott Mills departure from the BBC in an astonishing debate about that paedophilic organisation.

He also reveals why Sadiq Khan has made sure London is now only inhabitable for foreigners – even though that sentiment effectively got him sacked from Rupert Murdoch’s Talk TV – and his backing for Nigel Farage to become Prime Minister.

But the most jaw dropping moment comes when he takes the feminists on directly about the battle of the sexes.

I want to my valued paid Substack subscribers to see these special episodes this Sunday before anyone takes them out of context in the despicable MSM…