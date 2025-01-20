Messages I saw between Axel Rudakubana & his former classmates made it obvious he WAS a TERRORIST

This Outspoken Substack is the exclusive home of my original journalism, columns AND now, by popular demand, the Uncancelled Aftershow. It is a safe space free of censorship and, your support from just £5 a month, not only gives you 30 minutes of extra content every weekday, but it also means you are helping me create an independent media revolution. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing also allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages.

It is the face of evil that deserves to haunt Slippery Keir Starmer and help drive him out of power.

This mugshot of Axel Rudakubana was released in the hours after the Southport Massacre killer pleaded guilty in a courtroom bombshell this morning.

The authorities will be delighted in a twisted manner because the start of the trial had been scheduled to coincide with the eyes of the world being laser focussed on Washington DC for the inauguration of Donald Trump. Nothing to see here, folks!

But this story is not going away for the Labour government and British deep state who covered up the shocking details of the case.

In the days after the Southport Massacre, I was provided communication between Axel Rudakubana and some of his former classmates. These messages made it very obvious to me that he was a scumbag future killer driven by a terrorist ideology.

REFERRED THREE TIMES TO PREVENT

The authorities KNEW that he was a serious threat in the weeks, months and years before he committed a massacre by attempting to behead young girls at a Taylor Swift dance class in Southport.

It can finally be reported that the cold blooded murderer had been referred to the Prevent counter terrorism scheme THREE TIMES, yet no action was taken.

He had narrowly been stopped from committing a massacre at his former school just days before the Southport Massacre.

Three young girls lost their lives, but if Axel had his way he would have be beheaded all 28 girls.

When is enough enough?

I answer the questions the MSM refuses to tackle in a special edition of Outspoken with

, the independent journalist who has put the MSM to shame over this case, and

, the Conservative politician whose wife Lucy remains bars for a post on X on the day of the murders.

We must not look away…