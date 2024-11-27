Get 30% off for 1 year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are, yet again, trying to present themselves as victims of a bold decision by King Charles and Prince William to ban the couple from the Royal Family’s Christmas celebrations in Sandringham.

While the Sussexes are attempting to spin the decision as another heartbreaking snub and ludicrously claiming that their Thanksgiving and Christmas is all about family, when they have isolated, victimised and frozen theirs out on both sides of the Atlantic, the decision by the monarch and his son is deeply personal, based on health, security, emotional safety and the desire to prevent further damaging leaks to the American media.

The decision comes as Harry and Meghan’s marriage hits rock bottom, with the couple purposely scheduling events on the same day but in different cities next week to avoid being seen in public together. The MSM continue to feed the public non-sensical explanations from the Sussexes, who once used to describe themselves as being like salt and pepper, better together.

Outspoken’s Royal Mastermind Angela Levin cuts through the Sussex spin in a way the royal rota isn’t brave enough to do in our exclusive must watch interview for paid subscribers, which you can sign up to below for 30% off thanks to our record Black Friday sale…