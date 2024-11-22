Mark Heath was arrested, charged, locked up and attacked in his jail cell for a social media post – but he refused to plead guilty and is now campaigning for the UK's political prisoners

Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

I’ve never seen such anger from the public about a government going to war with its own people like this.

People were utterly horrified by the alleged crimes of Axel Rudakubana who stands accused of butchering to death three beautiful young girls at a Taylor Swift dance class and has since been charged with terror offences for the production of ricin and being in possession of an Al Qaeda training manual.

The appalling reality is that the UK now has political prisoners and no one wants to talk about it.

Some of these political prisoners simply sent a Facebook post…

But the fightback is on and it’s going to come from the independent media and from citizen journalism empowered by Musk’s X.

PEOPLE MUST STOP PLEADING GUILTY

Today I clear the stage for Mark Heath, who the authorities tried to destroy for his social media posts after the Southport Massacre cover up.

But when they tried to coerce the former prison officer into pleading guilty for “stirring racial hatred”, he refused.

When they sent him to jail – not an easy place for him to be for obvious reasons – he refused.

Please watch my fascinating in-depth interview with Mark above where he outlines the horror of being attacked behind bars by a gang of Asian thugs as he sat in his wheelchair.

But he won in the end, thanks to his determination to stand up for his right to free speech.

Because in court he was found not guilty by a jury of his peers.

As he now says: “People have got to stop pleading guilty!”

Mark describes himself this way: “Proud Englishman, anti woke, anti radical muslims, anti lefties, reform voter, right wing, Leicester City, Christian!”

And he is now raising money to help the political prisoners pick up the pieces of their lives.

ACT OF RETRIBUTION BY STARMER

While the mainstream media has ignored their cases, I am proud to have spoken up for these patriots who find themselves locked up in a clear act of retribution by Slippery Starmer’s goons in a bid to terrify the rest of us into silence.

What else could explain Daffron Williams, a former soldier with PTSD who served his country in Afghanistan and Iraq, being jailed for TWO YEARS for a Facebook post and attending a Tommy Robinson rally.

And, what’s worse, the judge who locked him up recently let a paedophile walk free.

What sort of society are we living in?

I’ll tell you.

A society that sends a 23-year-old careworker called Cameron Bell to jail for nine months for streaming unrest after the Southport Massacre on TikTok as a citizen journalist…

A society that allows an anti-globalism, pro Brexit campaigner Peter Lynch to die behind bars in jail.

A society that locks up Lucy Connolly, the wife of a Conservative politician, for an X post and Julie Sweeney, a grandmother and full time carer, for a Facebook post.

That’s why I think Elon Musk is right about the establishment parties in the UK being “crushed” at the next election.

Because we will never again vote for politicians who hate their own people.