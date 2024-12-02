Get 30% off for 1 year

OUR BIGGEST EVER SALE WITH 30% OFF FOR CYBER MONDAY!

SUPPORT OUTSPOKEN & GET ACCESS TO THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW EVERY WEEKDAY FOR A RECORD LOW PRICE

This Outspoken Substack is the exclusive home of my original journalism, columns AND now, by popular demand, the Uncancelled Aftershow. It is a safe space free of censorship and, your support, not only gives you 30 minutes of extra content every weekday, but it also means you are helping me create an independent media revolution. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing also allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages.

Get 30% off for 1 year

The world is Nigel Farage’s, we just live in it.



It’s hard to believe that just a few short months ago the Reform UK leader had left folk like me despondent and desolate over his decision not to run for parliament to focus on his media work and campaigning for Donald Trump in the US.

Fishy Rishi Sunak’s ludicrous decision to call an early election seemed to have done the trick of neutralising the threat of Reform UK.

But Nigel’s last minute U-turn, after being told he could easily win the Clacton seat, could end up changing British political history.

News in The Sunday Times that Elon Musk is considering a $100 million dollar donation to Reform UK as part of his desire to smash Britain’s two-party system comes as even Slippery Starmer realises Farage cannot be ignored.

Indeed, on Friday, after the passing of the historic for all the wrong reasons vote to sanction state suicide, the Prime Minister made a beeline for Trump’s British BFF in the House of Commons.

Farage claims to know nothing about the Musk donation, which would need to be made through X, but other senior figures in the party were far more forthcoming.

Chairman Zia Yusuf posted on X: “The man who helped make Trump President again knows that Reform will be the next party of government. 🇬🇧”

Reform UK’s novice MP James McMurdock wrote: “If the rumor is true and @elonmusk donates $100M to Nigel Farage, it could go down as one of the most clinical and decisive moves in history.”

For some context, the Conservatives received £38 million in donations last year and Labour £22 million. Elon’s $100 million would put Reform UK in the same ballpark.

Get 30% off for 1 year

ALEX PHILLIPS: RECLAIM & UKIP, IT IS NOT YOUR TIME

Alex Phillips – a friend of Outspoken and major Reform UK backer and Farage ally – explained on her brilliant Substack That’s What She Said that much like a football team, for a political party, “when you have staff and resources, output exponentially improves and climbing up the league becomes a probability”

And even as Reform UK appears to have descended into a form of civil war following the departure of former deputy Ben Habib from the party and negativity from many conservative commentators about Farage’s soft approach to mass deportations and Islam integration, Alex insisted: “It’s also true that you cannot have multiple small parties pulling in different directions to topple the Big Beasts. You need one, well resourced entity, that has its finger on the pulse to offer a red blooded alternative. Sorry, Reclaim and UKIP of today. That is not you. So can Reform UK dream of winning the next General Election? Oh the Establishment finds that reassuringly far-fetched. After all, the less they get it, the greater the political divide that become stepping stones to power. The answer is yes. And I can now see a path to doing so that no longer feels outrageously fanciful.”

Get 30% off for 1 year

THATCHER MIGHT HAVE DEFECTED TO REFORM

Indeed, look at the latest poll out of Wales, where Reform UK is in touching distance of becoming the main party.

That even prompted The Independent’s political editor David Maddox to suggest: “Should the Conservatives stand down candidates for @reformparty_uk to break Labour's grip on Wales? Sounds mad but as 2026 gets closer and if polls like this become the norm this could become a genuine conversation.”

And I think it will become a genuine conversation because, even though the MSM remain in their echo chamber thinking it’s business as usual or attempting to destroy Gregg Wallace for some dirty jokes, the vast majority of Britons realise there is something very wrong with our country.

Like the picture I posted yesterday from a member of the Outspoken family who was horrified to see cops patrolling Dorking Christmas Fair openly with automatic rifles.

Since when was this normal? And are we just going to accept this as our new reality?

You just know if those folk clashing with the cops had been anti-establishment protestors, Reform UK voters or Tommy Robinson supporters they would have been paraded across news bulletins and locked up by now.

I very much understand there are some people not completely sold on Reform UK’s approach. And when they make missteps as a critical friend, believe me I will point them out. Like dismissing patriotic Uniting the Kingdom marchers as “that lot” or brutally dismissing an intellectual giant like Habib without a second thought.

But the right has to unite behind a revolutionary force, with resources and a superstar behind it.

I found myself asking the question over the weekend: Would Margaret Thatcher have defected to Reform UK if she were alive today?

With the decline of her beloved Conservative party and imminent downfall of the UK, I think it becomes more likely by the day that the answer would be yes.

Get 30% off for 1 year

OUR BIGGEST EVER SALE WITH 30% OFF FOR CYBER MONDAY!

SUPPORT OUTSPOKEN & GET ACCESS TO THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW EVERY WEEKDAY FOR A RECORD LOW PRICE

This Outspoken Substack is the exclusive home of my original journalism, columns AND now, by popular demand, the Uncancelled Aftershow. It is a safe space free of censorship and, your support, not only gives you 30 minutes of extra content every weekday, but it also means you are helping me create an independent media revolution. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing also allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages.

Get 30% off for 1 year