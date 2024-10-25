Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

Click here to find out now

This Outspoken Substack is now the exclusive home of my original journalism and columns. With the corrupt MSM now controlled by billionaire corporate overlords and dark establishment forces, by contrast I am no longer owned by anybody other than you. Subscribing allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages. In these dark times of censorship and a crackdown on free speech, it also means you are supporting an independent media revolution, for which I will be forever grateful.

When Lucy Letby was sent to prison for the rest of her life I was working in the mainstream media.

Questioning the case within the Daily Mail website or my GB News show was not something considered palatable after the verdict, even though I knew deep down that something wasn’t right.

So I kept silent, determined to research the case further.

I remember having one discussion in the newsroom with fellow presenter Michelle Dewberry, who admitted to me that she was 100 per cent certain Letby was innocent.

Did she say anything on air about it? Of course not. However, when Letby refused to show up for her sentencing, Michelle did suggest her arms should be strapped so that she could be forced to hear the victim impact statements!

Patrick Christys went on air and said: “I’d string her up…the only problem would be how slowly we could do it.”

I knew those comments would age very badly.

Over the past year, I have personally researched the case, becoming increasingly horrified by the week at the complete lack of evidence.

If you have followed the MSM narrative I understand this is hard to believe, but Letby was convicted of seven murders and seven attempted murders of babies in the intensive care unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital during 2015 to 2016 without anything solid linking her to any of the crimes.

Indeed, none of the autopsies suggested foul play in any of the deaths either.

Letby never had a chance.

The mainstream media had declared her guilty – christening her "Angel of Death" and "Nurse Death – long before she faced a single jury member.

She was convicted in the court of public opinion largely because of a note that she had written seeming to suggest she was guilty.

In fact, it was part of a series of phrases she had written on the advice of counsellors.

Sure, that included the famous line that completely warped public perception: “I am evil, I did this.” The jury was told to take those words literally.

But in the same notes Letby also said: “Not good enough/Why me?’/I haven’t done anything wrong/Police investigation slander discrimination victimisation.”

NO EVIDENCE

That’s far from the end of what doesn’t add up:

There was sewage seeping into the ward.

The CPS has admitted the swipe card data was wrong.

Experts were not called to give evidence on Letby’s behalf and many felt unable to do so because of a threat to be cancelled by the medical establishment.

I repeat: No one saw Letby do a single thing. Certainly not harm a baby. There is no CCTV. There is no DNA evidence.

The way she was accused of killing the babies by inserting oxygen into their blood would have been particularly difficult to implement and was never picked up in any of the autopsies.

There is no evidence that she ever researched such a difficult method of murder.

As soon as the new Health Secretary Wes Streeting started scolding those questioning what is, in my opinion, a very obvious miscarriage of justice, I became even more concerned.

Of course, it's utterly horrific for the family members of the dead babies, some of whom have had to sit through two emotionally devastating trials already.

My heart breaks for them and I am acutely aware that I will be stridently criticised for breaking my silence on this controversial case.

But wouldn't they be more horrified to realise a completely innocent woman has been set up as the perfect diversion?

When the establishment wants silence around an issue, I have learned that’s why there is even more reason to shine a light on it.

I appreciate that some of you may be angry with me for speaking out about this case, but keeping quiet is no longer an option for me.



The whole point of being independent is no longer having billionaire bosses, panicked corporate suits or the Ofcommunist government regulators tell me what I can and cannot say.

I have taken my time to be sure of the facts of the case before going public.

It is not a knee jerk decision and it is one I have thought about seriously.

I am certainly not the first – the contrarian journalist Peter Hitchens has been campaigning on Letby needing a re-trial for some time.

So too has a woman I respect greatly, the former Health Minister and, more importantly, ex-nurse Nadine Dorries.

And having spent three months immersing himself in the evidence, the former Conservative Cabinet Minister Sir David Davis now believes there is a “90 per cent” chance Letby is not guilty.

Let that sink in.

DESERVES A RETRIAL

Letby, at 34, is locked up for the rest of her life based on circumstantial evidence that was at least in part misrepresented at her trial.

This woman deserves an urgent retrial because in the not too distant future I have no doubt this will be considered one of the most serious miscarriages of justice in UK history.

On a special edition of Outspoken tonight, which you can watch here, I open the floor to two experts who are best placed to comment on the case.

Norman Fenton was a mathematician at Queen Mary University of London whose own interest in the case focuses on the probability of coincidences and clusters.

And Doctor Scott McLachlan is a lecturer in digital technologies for health at King’s College London in the Division of Digital Health and Applied Technology Assessment within the Faculty of Nursing, Midwifery and Palliative Care. In addition to his PhD in computer science, he has extensive training in law and nursing and has a forensic knowledge of the case. I’m sure you agree those are qualifications that speak for themselves.

THE EXPERT VERDICT…

Norman dismisses the famous shift pattern chart used to convict Letby: “When you look at the full data in context, what we find is that there was absolutely nothing unusual about the sequence of supposedly unusual events at which Lucy Letby was present and the total number of deaths that occurred in the period that she was working. We’ve done extensive analysis of all of the relevant data. And I can point to the problems that were never really raised during the trial that indicate that the statistics should never have been used to drive this case. And, interestingly enough, what we’ve also found out quite recently is that the police were clearly anxious. We now understand in 2018 (the police) were potentially already concerned about the value of this statistical evidence.”

Scott argues the babies were far sicker than presented at trial: “In many cases, they were born because the mother had a health condition or there was suspected infection, a maternal infection. And so they' re being born for that reason. You've got another mother who had herself a health condition that meant that her babies very likely wouldn't have survived. What we’re starting to see in the Thirlwall Inquiry is a recognition of the fact that actually the babies were nowhere near as stable and healthy and strong as was presented during the trial.”

Scott explains that it would have been practically impossible for Letby to murder so many babies: “So you had another baby to the left of baby A and another baby across the room. You've got a situation where there were at least five staff members in that room, including Lucy Letby and a sixth staff member who was the ward manager who was standing, who acknowledges in her testimony, she was standing outside of the door and the door has a glass panel in it. Lucy is supposed to have injected air into the umbilical venous catheter of this baby or potentially into the nasogastric tube. However, as one of the midwives that I work with pointed out to me, she bought me the two types of syringes that they have on the neonatal unit and sat them down in front of me. Now they come in sterile packaging and they're irradiated. In that sterile packaging. But what' s interesting about it is if you pick that packaging up and try and open it up, it's a cellophane based plastic. So it makes a lot of noise when you attempt to open it up. So, in order for her to have opened it up now, they keep these neonatal units with slightly lower lighting than a normal ward. And they usually keep fairly quiet. They talk softly within the unit because, you know, you don't want loud noises to disturb the babies. The babies are in incubators. They' re in incubators that are enclosed. So she would have to have pulled out one of these syringes, taken it out of the crinkly packaging while there was two doctors and another nurse and another nurse sitting at a computer to her right. So she had a nurse to her left dealing with a baby in the next incubator. There were two doctors in the room who were dealing with the third baby. And then there was the nurse, Nurse Taylor, who she’d taken handover from, who was sitting at a computer about three and a half feet to her right. She' s got to have taken this out of the cellophane wrap, drawn the air up, opened up the lid of the incubator and then reached in to inject it into whichever of the tubes that was supposedly the one that she used. So how did she do that in a room where there's four other members of staff plus the nurse manager looking in through the door? It's farcical.”

Scott says Lucy’s fellow nurses stood by her: “There' s also a requirement for both the doctors and the nurses within their professional standards and ethics that requires them as a legal requirement, they have to come forward at any point if they suspect anyone is doing anything to harm a patient, especially an incapable patient, a minor or somebody who is say unconscious. If they thought for a minute, if you thought for a minute that somebody was harming somebody in your unit, you would immediately speak up.”

Scott is convinced the guilty party was sewage seeping into the hospital: “Now you' re talking about a pipe that was above several of these incubators. So every time you' re opening one of these incubators, there' s the potential that aerosolised particles could get into that incubator and settle on the baby. A report demonstrated that the management knew that there was a plumbing issue and they knew that there were infectious agents on the unit. At the same time, we've also got evidence from that period that Countess of Chester had one of the worst responses to sepsis in the country.”

Share

HERE’S WHY I NEED YOUR HELP…

This Substack and my new daily Outspoken live show (weekdays 5pm UK time/midday ET/9am PT on YouTube and Rumble) is truly independent. I am committed to exposing the relentless lies of the MSM and politicians.

I am now free of the constraints of working for captured billionaires or Ofcommunist-regulated platforms, but to continue this fearless reporting and commentary, I do need your support.

You can subscribe for just £5 a month, the price of a cup of coffee in most major UK cities these days, somewhat shockingly.

Subscribing allows you to read all the posts exclusively for paid members, access to the full archive, the ability to comment on articles and engage in debate with me, join my regular chats on the Substack app, and send me direct messages.

If you are already one of our growing army of paid subscribers, you have my full gratitude. But if you are able to support the cause by upgrading, founding members of the Outspoken community get the opportunity for one-on-one Zoom calls with me and personal videos twice a year.

I know you are aware of how much free speech and independent thinking is now in peril, but I am determined to build up Outspoken to challenge the MSM. If you can help become part of this important movement, I will be forever grateful.

We must oppose Two Tier Keir Starmer’s chilling mission creep to shut down debate with every fibre of our being.